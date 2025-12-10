Sarah Ferguson & Ex-Husband Andrew Reportedly Going To Desperate Lengths To Make Money

Even though it seemed like Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's lavish life wouldn't change after being stripped of his royal titles, the disgraced ex-prince is reportedly scrambling to get his finances in check. He and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson (who has lived with him for years despite the divorce) are seeking to cash in on his personal collection of royal family mementos as a means to make ends meet, as an insider told RadarOnline. "Andrew has a trove of jewels and trinkets that are rightfully his, or so he claims, which would fetch many millions if he puts them up for auction," said the source, noting that Andrew possesses priceless family keepsakes — like a letter from his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh — and one-of-a-kind video recordings that give a rare glimpse into the family's private life, which "would be any collector's dream."

It isn't just Andrew who has coveted royal family treasures. Ferguson, who had a close relationship with the late Princess Diana, is pondering whether she should pawn off the tangible memories of her sister-in-law, according to a source who spoke to Australian magazine, New Idea. "Fergie's long hoarded correspondence from Diana, with some letters containing vivid details about her disastrous marriage to Charles," they said. "Anything related to Diana can fetch a fortune. The treasure-trove of letters from Diana is Fergie's secret weapon."