Sarah Ferguson & Ex-Husband Andrew Reportedly Going To Desperate Lengths To Make Money
Even though it seemed like Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's lavish life wouldn't change after being stripped of his royal titles, the disgraced ex-prince is reportedly scrambling to get his finances in check. He and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson (who has lived with him for years despite the divorce) are seeking to cash in on his personal collection of royal family mementos as a means to make ends meet, as an insider told RadarOnline. "Andrew has a trove of jewels and trinkets that are rightfully his, or so he claims, which would fetch many millions if he puts them up for auction," said the source, noting that Andrew possesses priceless family keepsakes — like a letter from his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh — and one-of-a-kind video recordings that give a rare glimpse into the family's private life, which "would be any collector's dream."
It isn't just Andrew who has coveted royal family treasures. Ferguson, who had a close relationship with the late Princess Diana, is pondering whether she should pawn off the tangible memories of her sister-in-law, according to a source who spoke to Australian magazine, New Idea. "Fergie's long hoarded correspondence from Diana, with some letters containing vivid details about her disastrous marriage to Charles," they said. "Anything related to Diana can fetch a fortune. The treasure-trove of letters from Diana is Fergie's secret weapon."
Their tarnished reputations have led to significant financial woes
After being cut off from royal life due to his involvement in the Jefferey Epstein scandal, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was exiled from his main residence at the Royal Lodge. It seemed like life in his new home wasn't going to come without royal comforts, like a full staff. It was even reported that Andrew would be receiving over $600,000 for his abrupt eviction before his lease was up. But after assessing the state of Andrew's former home, the Crown Estate said he would not be receiving compensation, per CNN. All the while, Sarah Ferguson has taken brutal blows to her career left and right. After being dropped by several charities in which she was involved, Fergie's new children's book was also pulled from the market before its release.
Expert royal watcher Hilary Fordwich understands Ferguson's financial losses as a sign that her reputation is beyond repair. "This is yet another indication that she is now considered a toxic brand," she told Fox News. "She has a bleak future in England." As for Andrew, it is seemingly a consensus on social media that being the royal family's biggest PR disaster is pretty much an incentive to disappear forever.