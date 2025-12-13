Why You've Never Seen Hallmark Star Lori Loughlin's Mugshot

Lori Loughlin was arrested for her involvement in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal in March 2019. But the public has never seen the Hallmark star's mugshot, and likely never will. According to USA Today, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the U.S. Marshals Services (both federal agencies) do not release booking pictures for anyone in custody. So, once Loughlin had been arrested, the agencies had no practical reason to release the mugshot beyond public interest, which wasn't a reason to disregard the "Full House" star's right to privacy. Additionally, federal mugshots aren't released anymore through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), though they can be requested if there's a legitimate legal reason to share them.

In 2020, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud for her part in the college admissions scandal, per the DOJ. She also had to pay a fine of $150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service, which she was told to do during two years of supervised release. Her now-estranged husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who pleaded guilty to one count of the same charge plus honest services wire and mail fraud, was sentenced to five months in prison. His fine was $100,000 more than Loughlin's, and he was tasked with 250 community service hours during his two years of supervised release, per the DOJ press release. The "When Calls the Heart" star was released from prison in December 2020 after serving her time. Giannulli served his five-month federal sentence from November 2020 to April 2021.