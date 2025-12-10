Ariana Grande's Family Is Reportedly Worried For Her Health Amid Rampant Weight Loss Chatter
If you've been keeping up with Ariana Grande in recent months, particularly on the press tour for "Wicked: For Good," you'll know that a lot of people are worried about the former Nickelodeon star turned A-lister. Specifically, many have called attention to the fact that she appears to have lost a significant amount of weight in recent times, with before-and-after photos telling a potentially troubling story. And that's not even taking into account all the tragedy Grande has endured in her life and career, which might also be taking a toll on her.
While Grande has dismissed speculation regarding her health and remarks about her appearance from the general public, members of the singer-slash-actress' family are reportedly concerned that the whole situation is affecting her more than she lets on. In December 2025, an alleged family source speaking to the Daily Mail claimed that Grande "did not handle [the press tour] well at all. It bothered her a lot ... and people commenting on how skinny she is was really troubling to her." The source elaborated on this, adding, "She is struggling right now. She's not in a healthy place and she knows it. Everyone around her knows it. Her anxiety is through the roof. She over-exerted herself and the cracks started to show pretty quickly."
However, the supposed family member also believes that there is a silver lining to all this. "Fortunately she's got a support system. Everyone is encouraging her to take care of her own mental health — because she needs to," they said, specifically naming "Wicked" co-star Cynthia Erivo as a positive force in Grande's life. "She really is her protector."
Ariana Grande says she's fine, but she may need a break
As we mentioned previously, Ariana Grande herself has been quick to dismiss public concerns about her health. She's also criticized those who would remark on her appearance, which is admittedly a fair position for her to take on principle. "I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies," Grande said in a 2023 TikTok video, noting that such comments can be hurtful even if they're coming from a place of genuine concern.
She also claimed at the time that she was actually healthier than she had been in years. "I know personally for me, the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body," Grande said, adding, "I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and was at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy."
Once again, however, the concern about Grande's physical and mental health allegedly extends to those within her inner circle. That's precisely why the aforementioned family source is grateful that Cynthia Erivo has Grande's back. A second purported insider also spoke to the Daily Mail, adding, 'If Ariana needs a break from it all, Cynthia is ready to take on any media requirements to protect Ariana at all costs." The second source also cautioned that fans of Grande's music probably shouldn't expect to see her hit the road anytime soon following the conclusion of her upcoming 2026 summer concert tour. "She's done with touring — it just takes so much out of her. ... She is adamant that this next tour might be her last," the source claimed.