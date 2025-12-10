Ariana Grande's Family Is Reportedly Worried For Her Health Amid Rampant Weight Loss Chatter

If you've been keeping up with Ariana Grande in recent months, particularly on the press tour for "Wicked: For Good," you'll know that a lot of people are worried about the former Nickelodeon star turned A-lister. Specifically, many have called attention to the fact that she appears to have lost a significant amount of weight in recent times, with before-and-after photos telling a potentially troubling story. And that's not even taking into account all the tragedy Grande has endured in her life and career, which might also be taking a toll on her.

While Grande has dismissed speculation regarding her health and remarks about her appearance from the general public, members of the singer-slash-actress' family are reportedly concerned that the whole situation is affecting her more than she lets on. In December 2025, an alleged family source speaking to the Daily Mail claimed that Grande "did not handle [the press tour] well at all. It bothered her a lot ... and people commenting on how skinny she is was really troubling to her." The source elaborated on this, adding, "She is struggling right now. She's not in a healthy place and she knows it. Everyone around her knows it. Her anxiety is through the roof. She over-exerted herself and the cracks started to show pretty quickly."

However, the supposed family member also believes that there is a silver lining to all this. "Fortunately she's got a support system. Everyone is encouraging her to take care of her own mental health — because she needs to," they said, specifically naming "Wicked" co-star Cynthia Erivo as a positive force in Grande's life. "She really is her protector."