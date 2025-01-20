Tragic Details About Ariana Grande's Life

It seems like Ariana Grande is on top of the world. With her starring role as Glinda in "Glinda" and whispers of a possible Oscar nom, the pop icon has proven she's just as magical on screen as she is on stage. But behind the glitz and glam, her personal life tells a more complicated story.

Advertisement

Throughout the years, the "Popular" hitmaker has been open about how close she is with her brother Frankie and their mother, Joan. However, the Grande family isn't picture-perfect. The singer's relationship with her father, Edward Butera, has seen some ups and downs throughout the years. Her parents separated when she was around 8 years old, though they were both active in her upbringing. But in her early 20s, she admitted in an interview with Seventeen that she and her father had a fallout that ended up in an estrangement, which lasted half a decade. Grande told the magazine it was "the toughest thing she's ever had to deal with." "Falling out of touch with my dad. (...) It took me so long to be okay with it," she said.

Advertisement

The first signs of a reconciliation between them started to show in 2018 — five years after their estrangement started: He attended her concerts, accompanied her to the Grammy Awards, and she even included his last name in the credits of the film "Wicked", honoring her roots. This journey to a reconciliation has apparently not been easy, though. "So much of me comes from my father," she told Seventeen, "and for so long, I didn't like that about myself. I had to accept that it's okay not to get along with somebody and still love them."