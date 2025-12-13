Sydney Sweeney's tragic, real-life story often gets eclipsed by her many controversies. While appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," in 2022, the "Euphoria" breakout star shared that when she was 11 years old, she created a PowerPoint Presentation to convince her parents to move from Spokane, Washington to Los Angeles, so that she could make her dreams of becoming an actor a reality. While it was the first step in Sweeney's stunning transformation into a Hollywood star, the big move also brought its own set of challenges.

On The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast, in December 205, "The White Lotus" star confirmed that her family's financial situation worsened significantly when they relocated because their cost of living went through the roof. Although Sweeney was only a child at the time, she admitted to feeling tremendous pressure to work as hard as possible, recalling, "I was just doing anything that I could to have a resume built, gain connections, and make sure that my parents didn't give up on me." Unfortunately, by the time the actor turned 16, her father was out of a job, and they had no recourse but to file for bankruptcy.

While reflecting back on those tough early days, the "Eden" star acknowledged, "I felt like a lot of it was my fault because I had brought them to the city [and] uplifted their entire lives, and I blamed myself for a long time." To better understand how Sweeney's major money problems and their resulting pressures could have negatively impacted her in her younger years, we chatted with Stephanie Wijkstrom, MS, LPC, NBCC, who confirmed, "Parents need to be the break on very ambitious child."