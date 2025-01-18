Sydney Sweeney's Tragic Real-Life Story

Sydney Sweeney grew up far from the glam of Hollywood in Spokane, Washington. Her father, Steven, worked in the hospitality industry, and her mother, Lisa was a criminal defense lawyer before giving up her career to raise her children. Although they were not wealthy, the Sweeney family got by.

Advertisement

It was when Sweeney embarked on her acting career that the family's finances took a hit. Relocating to Los Angeles was a huge strain and, unable to afford a home in the area, the Sweeneys took up residence in a motel. "We lived in one room," Sweeney revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. "My mom and I shared a bed and my dad and little brother shared a couch."

Sweeney was determined to achieve her goals, especially because her parents had sacrificed so much. She went on auditions and took on small roles that paid very little and also worked as a tour guide at Universal Studios, as a babysitter, and as a janitor cleaning bathrooms. But making ends meet was nearly impossible, and the Sweeney family grew less secure.

Advertisement

"I watched my parents lose a lot," Sydney told Women's Health. "We filed for bankruptcy, and they lost their house back home on the lake." The pressure was immense, but it kept Sweeney focused. "No matter how long it took, I was going to be in a TV show or a movie, and I wasn't going to stop until something happened," she told The Hollywood Reporter.