Dr. Phil & His Wife Robin Have Faced Divorce Rumors Over The Years

Phil McGraw, aka Dr. Phil, may be one of the most iconic names in the history of daytime television, but his successful career has not made him immune to scrutiny. From the toxic workplace scandal he couldn't escape to his high-profile legal troubles that seem to be never-ending, Phil has certainly drawn a lot of critical eyes in recent years. Some onlookers have questioned the strength of Phil's marriage to longtime wife Robin McGraw as well. After all, Phil's marriage to first wife Debbie Higgins McCall ended in rather short order, and their are some pretty strange things about his relationship with Robin. Though, to be fair to the McGraws, one of those idiosyncrasies is their utter aversion to being apart from one another for too long. So, it should come as no surprise that they've been quick to shut down persistent rumors that they're headed for Splitsville.

Arguably the most inflammatory rumor originated from the National Enquirer, which reported in 2009 that Robin was writing a tell-all memoir that would have been highly embarrassing and potentially damaging for Phil. "Their marriage has been on shaky ground for some time, and he thinks that if he demands she not write the book, she will dump him for good," an alleged source told the tabloid at the time. This individual went on to claim that Phil and Robin had what the Enquirer described as a "secret divorce pact," implying that they were ready to end their marriage at a moment's notice. The McGraws, who were frequently featured in the Enquirer, later sued the publication for defamation in 2016, and the "divorce pact" story was quietly removed at some point.