Chase Infiniti Gave Leonardo DiCaprio's Reputation A Major Boost With This One Move

After years of unsuccessful trials and cringeworthy errors, Leonardo DiCaprio authentically found the key to fixing his soured reputation in an unlikely friendship with co-star Chase Infiniti. As part of the promotion for their hit 2025 film "One Battle After Another," the duo made several TikToks together that fans absolutely adored. During an October 2025 chat with Entertainment Tonight, Infiniti shared that Paul Thomas Anderson and DiCaprio had entrusted her to make them when the press tour initially started. She subsequently piqued their interests by showing the much older men some fun trends that they could all easily participate in. "But, at the end, they were all for it, even though they don't want to admit it," Infiniti revealed. "[Dicaprio] was having fun with it." Speaking on "Today" that very same month, the rising star confirmed that she had eagerly stepped in to direct the iconic filmmaker and Oscar-winning actor for their social media posts.

Infiniti's personal favorite TikTok was the one where they all lip-synced to Nicki Minaj's viral "B.O.B" audio. The social media posts not only did wonders for the film's marketing campaign, but they also played an important role in healing the "Inception" star's damaged reputation because they showed DiCaprio hanging out with a 20-something actor in a sweet and platonic manner. That was, of course, a refreshing change for fans, who had watched DiCaprio's most scandalous age-gap relationships play out over the years. To get a better understanding of how something so simple could positively impact the nineties icon's reputation, we spoke to Amy Prenner, a communications expert and the founder of The Prenner Group, a boutique PR agency with offices in L.A. and NYC.