Chase Infiniti Gave Leonardo DiCaprio's Reputation A Major Boost With This One Move
After years of unsuccessful trials and cringeworthy errors, Leonardo DiCaprio authentically found the key to fixing his soured reputation in an unlikely friendship with co-star Chase Infiniti. As part of the promotion for their hit 2025 film "One Battle After Another," the duo made several TikToks together that fans absolutely adored. During an October 2025 chat with Entertainment Tonight, Infiniti shared that Paul Thomas Anderson and DiCaprio had entrusted her to make them when the press tour initially started. She subsequently piqued their interests by showing the much older men some fun trends that they could all easily participate in. "But, at the end, they were all for it, even though they don't want to admit it," Infiniti revealed. "[Dicaprio] was having fun with it." Speaking on "Today" that very same month, the rising star confirmed that she had eagerly stepped in to direct the iconic filmmaker and Oscar-winning actor for their social media posts.
Infiniti's personal favorite TikTok was the one where they all lip-synced to Nicki Minaj's viral "B.O.B" audio. The social media posts not only did wonders for the film's marketing campaign, but they also played an important role in healing the "Inception" star's damaged reputation because they showed DiCaprio hanging out with a 20-something actor in a sweet and platonic manner. That was, of course, a refreshing change for fans, who had watched DiCaprio's most scandalous age-gap relationships play out over the years. To get a better understanding of how something so simple could positively impact the nineties icon's reputation, we spoke to Amy Prenner, a communications expert and the founder of The Prenner Group, a boutique PR agency with offices in L.A. and NYC.
Chase Infiniti made Leonardo DiCaprio seem like a down-to-earth mentor
While exclusively speaking to The List, Amy Prenner asserted that Chase Infiniti TikToks with Leonardo DiCaprio's were a phenomenal PR move. "If DiCaprio's been painted into a corner, showing some playfulness and vulnerability can absolutely shift public perception," Prenner pointed out. "It's not about becoming someone you're not—it's about showing dimensions that got lost in the headlines." Moreover, the PR expert reckons that Infiniti's revelation that the "Romeo + Juliet" star had naturally grown to love doing TikToks bodes particularly well for his public image because it showed authenticity. Notably, Infiniti inadvertently helped heal the Oscar winner's public standing in more ways than one.
The rising star told Variety in September 2025 that DiCaprio was good fun behind the scenes and they had bonded by joking around on set. Infiniti also made him seem more down-to-earth and approachable by detailing to Esquire that they had spontaneously grabbed a bite to eat when they ran into each other before filming even started. Likewise, when the newcomer spoke to The Wrap, in November 2025, she gushed about how "The Great Gatsby" star and director Paul Thomas Anderson had empowered her to give her best performance thanks to their guidance and support.
Fortunately, Infiniti came to the rescue at a time when it had started to seem like DiCaprio was one of the many celebrities who had soured their reputation beyond repair in 2025. Although the "One Battle After Another" press tour was undoubtedly a step in the right direction for him, it's still hard to ignore, and move on from, DiCaprio's past shady behaviors that ruined his reputation in the first place.