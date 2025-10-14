Celebrities Who Soured Their Reputations Beyond Repair In 2025

As long as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift don't make a surprise jaunt down the aisle by the end of this year, then the biggest wedding of 2025 has to be that of Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos. The lavish, three-day extravaganza in Venice, Italy, was met with in-person celebrations from the likes of Ivanka Trump, the Kardashian clan, and Leonardo DiCaprio (partly why he is on this list), among others. However, the celebrations stopped there. Sánchez and Bezos' nuptials were the subject of massive protests across the European city, with massive signs, including one that said (via BBC): "If you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax," with the Amazon founder's face at the bottom. The conversation bled into internet discourse, with one X user writing at the time: "This is what oligarchy looks like."

Many thought the wedding was tone-deaf, though that could be said of the couple's other ventures this year as well. On April 14, 2025, Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos' aerospace company, sent several female A-listers up to space for 11 minutes before landing back on the ground. Among the lucky women who took the flight was Bezos' wife, then-fiancée, Sánchez. The mission was not well received by those back on Earth. Of course, Sánchez wasn't the only one at whom people were taking aim. Pop singer Katy Perry was right there with her.