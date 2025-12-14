Megyn Kelly's Haters Actually Agree With Her Unfiltered Opinion Of Meghan Markle
Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's abrupt exit from the U.K., Meghan Markle has been living in Megyn Kelly's head rent-free. The former Fox News host loves to hate the former "Suits" star, and in November 2025 she even went as far as to claim that a mutual dislike of Meghan had actually united people with opposing political views in the United States. During an interview with the Daily Mail, Kelly once again doled out some criticism, adding that she hopes Prince William gives the Sussexes the same treatment as his uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, when he becomes king.
Furthermore, Kelly professed that she'd racked up plenty of left-wing fans thanks to her unfiltered criticism of the royal defector. "I'll go out to dinner at a restaurant, I'll have leftists come up to me and say — I disagree with you on literally everything except Meghan Markle and I will download your show and watch your social media for that alone, which just shows me she's one of the few things that has brought us all together in our loathing for this person," Kelly proudly told the outlet.
Among the many things that irk her is Meghan's apparent willingness to make money off her royal association while doing nothing but speak badly of The Firm since her departure. This has been a longstanding criticism from the former Fox News host, who took to X, formerly known as Twitter, in a flurry of tweets after Meghan and Harry's Oprah infamous interview in 2021 to rage, "M & H pretend that no royal has had it worse in the press than they have. Give me a break. Have you ever seen such privileged people wallowing in their own (perceived) victimhood like this?"
People like Megyn Kelly are contributing to Meghan Markle's increasing lack of popularity
No matter what she does, Meghan Markle just can't seem to get the public on her side, and outspoken media personalities like Megyn Kelly, who are determined to criticize the Duchess of Sussex no matter what she does, are a big part of the reason why. Meghan Markle racked up plenty of odd moments during 2025, many of which only left people hating her more. The former "Suits" star's holiday Netflix special, "With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration," didn't exactly get rave reviews when it landed on the streaming service in December 2025. The Independent called Meghan a "holiday hypocrite" for pretending all is merry and bright when neither she nor Prince Harry exactly have warm and fuzzy relationships with their families right now.
Royal experts continue claiming that the Sussexes are well on their way to becoming has-beens in Hollywood. "Their star power is fading," royal expert Kinsey Schofield warned Fox News Digital in December 2025. "As long as she uses her title for business, the royal family will keep their distance. And as long as the family keeps that distance, Harry's popularity will continue to suffer." Likewise, Schofield doesn't buy into the rhetoric that the duchess has a thick skin, surmising, "She often subtly addresses specific criticisms in interviews. She absolutely sees it. Meghan is the one more eager to respond to every rumor or negative story. She made that clear during the Oprah interview."