Megyn Kelly's Haters Actually Agree With Her Unfiltered Opinion Of Meghan Markle

Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's abrupt exit from the U.K., Meghan Markle has been living in Megyn Kelly's head rent-free. The former Fox News host loves to hate the former "Suits" star, and in November 2025 she even went as far as to claim that a mutual dislike of Meghan had actually united people with opposing political views in the United States. During an interview with the Daily Mail, Kelly once again doled out some criticism, adding that she hopes Prince William gives the Sussexes the same treatment as his uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, when he becomes king.

Furthermore, Kelly professed that she'd racked up plenty of left-wing fans thanks to her unfiltered criticism of the royal defector. "I'll go out to dinner at a restaurant, I'll have leftists come up to me and say — I disagree with you on literally everything except Meghan Markle and I will download your show and watch your social media for that alone, which just shows me she's one of the few things that has brought us all together in our loathing for this person," Kelly proudly told the outlet.

Among the many things that irk her is Meghan's apparent willingness to make money off her royal association while doing nothing but speak badly of The Firm since her departure. This has been a longstanding criticism from the former Fox News host, who took to X, formerly known as Twitter, in a flurry of tweets after Meghan and Harry's Oprah infamous interview in 2021 to rage, "M & H pretend that no royal has had it worse in the press than they have. Give me a break. Have you ever seen such privileged people wallowing in their own (perceived) victimhood like this?"