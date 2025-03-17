Meghan Markle Lives In Megyn Kelly's Head Rent-Free: All The Hate She's Spewed At The Royal

In addition to allegedly painting herself as the victim in every scenario, Megyn Kelly also accused Meghan Markle of being pretentious and hypocritical when she told Oprah Winfrey that she wasn't swayed by the "grandeur" that comes with becoming a royal. The podcaster pointed to the former "Suits" star inviting A-list celebrities to her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry and cited unconfirmed reports that she wore earrings gifted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman amid allegations he was involved in journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder as evidence that Meghan was pretending to be above the prestige her title and marriage brought her.

"What I saw tonight was somebody who is totally un-self-aware, completely unaware of how she sounded. Like, 'I wasn't planning on saying anything shocking, except for my husband's racist family almost drove me to suicidal thoughts while I was pregnant with my baby,'" Kelly proclaimed during an appearance on "Good Morning Britain," of Meghan's headline-grabbing interview, per the Daily Mail. This wasn't the only time Kelly accused her of saying one thing but meaning another either.

After Joe Biden's sister expressed support for the duchess potentially running for president one day, Kelly speculated that she was likely seriously considering it despite previously claiming she wanted privacy — a claim her rep denied. "I'm sure she'd love to be president one day because she appears to love the spotlight although she doesn't like to admit it. But what this shows me, the fact she might even be considering it or might have her eye on that in the long term... is that she's a dishonest and narcissistic opportunist," the divisive commentator opined on "Dan Wootton Tonight," adding, "What she says to us publicly is not how she really feels. What she wants is the spotlight."

