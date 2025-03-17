Meghan Markle Lives In Megyn Kelly's Head Rent-Free: All The Hate She's Spewed At The Royal
Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding to Prince Harry and addition to the British royal family brought with it plenty of perks, including the official title of Duchess of Sussex and a considerably larger platform to promote her advocacies, but there were also plenty of things Meghan couldn't do after marrying Harry. The former "Suits" star likely took for granted when she was just a jobbing actor, including being able to pose for selfies with fans, wear short skirts, and post on her Instagram account, or even release a statement to clap back at a hater or refute sensational claims made about her in the press. That likely quickly became frustrating for Meghan when she started to become the target of numerous — and oftentimes misogynistic and racist — critics not long after becoming a royal.
Among her most vocal detractors are her estranged father Thomas Markle Sr., who didn't mince words when roasting his daughter over her new Netflix lifestyle series "With Love, Meghan," and half-sister Samantha Markle, whose messy drama with Meghan has dragged on for years. Likewise, divisive TV personality Piers Morgan finds fault with everything the Sussexes do, from their awards to their appearances at royal events. His controversial rant about Meghan even led to Morgan's "Good Morning Britain" exit in 2021.
Megyn Kelly is another firebrand who has repeatedly made it clear that she's no fan of the duchess. The former Fox News and NBC host's reactions to her typically range from simply rolling her eyes (such as when Kelly expressed annoyance over Meghan frequently referring to Harry as "my husband" on her "Archetypes" podcast) to brutally bashing the former actor on her show and during interviews.
Kelly was far from sympathetic to Meghan's negative experience with the royal family
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's headline-making sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 left the world stunned by their bombshell claims including, most notably, allegations that an unnamed member of the royal family made racist comments about the skin color of the couple's then-unborn child, Prince Archie, and that palace officials denied Meghan help when she struggled with her mental health. Megyn Kelly was openly unsympathetic to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's plight and she wasn't shy about voicing her disgust on social media. After the interview aired, she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to chastise the couple for "pretend[ing] that no royal has had it worse in the press than they have."
Kelly continued, "Give me a break. Have you ever seen such privileged people wallowing in their own (perceived) victimhood like this?" The outspoken media personality, whose NBC show was canceled in 2018 after she defended blackface, went on to claim that Meghan was playing the victim all throughout the interview and took a dig at her for supposedly seeking sympathy for her own difficulties while not extending the same courtesy to her estranged father, with whom the duchess hasn't reconciled since he was caught staging paparazzi photos ahead of the royal wedding. "Everyone victimizes Meghan! Everyone! The palace! The press! Even her dad — who had no money, no clue, and was swept up in a whirlwind of press he had zero understanding of how to handle — he too is a villain! She is — again — the victim. It never stops," Kelly raged in a follow-up tweet.
Kelly called Meghan an 'opportunist'
In addition to allegedly painting herself as the victim in every scenario, Megyn Kelly also accused Meghan Markle of being pretentious and hypocritical when she told Oprah Winfrey that she wasn't swayed by the "grandeur" that comes with becoming a royal. The podcaster pointed to the former "Suits" star inviting A-list celebrities to her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry and cited unconfirmed reports that she wore earrings gifted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman amid allegations he was involved in journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder as evidence that Meghan was pretending to be above the prestige her title and marriage brought her.
"What I saw tonight was somebody who is totally un-self-aware, completely unaware of how she sounded. Like, 'I wasn't planning on saying anything shocking, except for my husband's racist family almost drove me to suicidal thoughts while I was pregnant with my baby,'" Kelly proclaimed during an appearance on "Good Morning Britain," of Meghan's headline-grabbing interview, per the Daily Mail. This wasn't the only time Kelly accused her of saying one thing but meaning another either.
After Joe Biden's sister expressed support for the duchess potentially running for president one day, Kelly speculated that she was likely seriously considering it despite previously claiming she wanted privacy — a claim her rep denied. "I'm sure she'd love to be president one day because she appears to love the spotlight although she doesn't like to admit it. But what this shows me, the fact she might even be considering it or might have her eye on that in the long term... is that she's a dishonest and narcissistic opportunist," the divisive commentator opined on "Dan Wootton Tonight," adding, "What she says to us publicly is not how she really feels. What she wants is the spotlight."
Kelly dragged Meghan into an issue she had nothing to do with
Before she split with Spotify, Meghan Markle's podcast "Archetypes" had an average of 1 million listeners per episode, and Megyn Kelly was apparently one of them; at least for the episode "To 'B' or Not to 'B'?," which sparked ire from the political commentator. In the episode, the Duchess of Sussex clapped back against the word "b***h" and how sexists use the term "difficult" as "a code word for the B-word," especially in the workplace. While Meghan clearly deemed the topic important enough to dedicate one of her 12 episodes to it, Kelly had a completely different opinion, asserting that it demonstrated just how out of touch the former actor had become.
In a chat with GB News, the TV personality complained, "I wouldn't necessarily call her the B-word, but I would definitely call her the C-word: clueless! She is utterly clueless. I am so sick of her tired, irrelevant musings about her non-problems," arguing that regular citizens are more worried about things like homelessness and rising food and gas prices. However, Meghan remains on Kelly's mind even when the duchess hasn't said anything as she has also brought up her name in conversations that had nothing to do with her.
During an appearance on "Dan Wootton Tonight" the TV personality weighed in on Will Smith punching Chris Rock shortly before going on to accept the best actor trophy at the 2022 Oscars, where he alluded to his hardships while trying to make it in Hollywood in his speech. Kelly, completely unprompted, mentioned Meghan when she compared Smith to the duchess, claiming they were both guilty of "whining and crying" about issues to which regular people could not relate. Talk about obsessed.
Kelly decried the Duchess of Sussex as a narcissist
"Archetypes" frequently triggered a visceral reaction in Megyn Kelly. In "The Duality of Diva," Meghan Markle admitted that she felt uncomfortable when guest Mariah Carey called her a "diva" at one point during their conversation — until she realized that the pop icon was referring to things like her stylish outfits and her walk rather than her attitude towards other people. While the host was worried that Carey took her actions the wrong way or maybe read a false rumor about her, Kelly offered a more sinister interpretation of the Duchess of Sussex's comments.
"I'm gagging on the narcissism," she quipped on "The Megyn Kelly Show," noting, "She can't understand why anyone would think she's a diva? I mean, let me count the ways." The former Fox News host went on to do exactly that, pointing to Meghan's allegedly scheming and high-maintenance behavior, such as supposedly deliberately making it easier for photographers to snap pictures of her attending Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, one of the few royal events the duchess took part in following Megxit.
Kelly also claimed that the former "Suits" star only speaks to journalists who write favorable articles about her and takes legal action against any publications that publish not-so-flattering stories. "I mean, the fact that she didn't want to live in the royal cottage, in Frogmore, it wasn't good enough for her, they had to redo it on the taxpayer dime. All of it, I could keep going," Kelly added. "And now to be like, 'Oh, the indignation. My God, thank God it was just about my appearance. Thank God. That I understand. Look at me.'"
Kelly rubbed salt in the wound of Meghan's split from Spotify
Once Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the abrupt end of their partnership with Spotify in 2023, following just one season of her podcast "Archetypes," Hollywood power players and critics of the couple alike had a field day taking shots at them over it. Spotify exec Bill Simmons brutally described Meghan and Harry as "f***ing grifters" on his own podcast (via X), while United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer quipped to Semafor, "Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent," adding, "Just because you're famous doesn't make you great at something."
Megyn Kelly joined those piling on during what was undoubtedly already a difficult time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While speaking to Sky News Australia, she claimed that Meghan's supposed poor work ethic was one of the main reasons why "Archetypes" wasn't renewed for a second season and Spotify chose to part ways with the couple. According to the former Fox News host, "They don't want to work. It's the same reason they left the royal family. [...] The fact that she couldn't even make 12 episodes without complaining is absolutely pathetic."
She also hinted that not enough stars were willing to come on her show to justify another season because Meghan's influence was waning. In addition, Kelly reckoned the former actor just didn't have what it takes to make a successful podcast. "She wasn't good at it. She was artificial. She was acting. She was over the top. Her fake saccharine voice," Kelly listed. "She was pathetic." However, Meghan didn't let naysayers like Kelly stop her from trying one more time as she proudly announced a new podcast called "Confessions of a Female Founder" in March 2025.
Kelly branded Meghan a fake feminist
"I am proud to be a woman and a feminist." That was how Meghan Markle began a speech she gave as a United Nations women's advocate for political participation and leadership back in 2015, a year before she met and began dating Prince Harry. The former "Suits" star continued to be an advocate for women's rights during her time as a working royal and long after defecting too, even making it the opening line of her bio on the Sussex.com website. However, Megyn Kelly cast major doubt on Meghan's feminist bonafides by positing that her actions painted a completely different picture.
"She's a feminist only so long as it helps her look good," the outspoken commentator stated on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in 2024. She went on to mock Meghan on Sky News Australia for lamenting on "Archetypes" that she felt "objectified" while working as a briefcase model on "Deal or No Deal." According to Kelly, "She [...] is calling herself a feminist who's going to shape the future. How? 'Cause no one tuned in to your first crappy podcast where all you did was lecture us on feminism, and everyone hated it."
The media personality also suggested that Meghan took a sly dig at her sister-in-law Kate Middleton during the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview by mentioning "Waity Katie" — a demeaning nickname the British tabloids gave her — and that this was yet another piece of damning evidence that the Duchess of Sussex wasn't the girl's girl she always insisted she was. As Kelly concluded simply, "So, it's a joke. She's not a feminist. She's only a Meghanist. That's it. She cares about promoting one thing: herself."
Kelly had a harsh take on With Love, Meghan
For some, 2025 marked the start of major changes, healthier habits, or even a new hobby, but it was same old, same old for Megyn Kelly — at least when it came to spewing Meghan Markle hate anyway. She was quick to bash the duchess in January after she postponed the release of her Netflix lifestyle show "With Love, Meghan" and, along with Prince Harry, helped with relief efforts when their home state of California was ravaged by wildfires. "What sort of absolute cretin would go to these fires in her position and make sure they get on camera and that news stories are generated about them helping the poor [...] Los Angeles residents whose homes burned?" Kelly ranted on Sky News Australia.
She added, "The last thing I would do is inject myself into somebody else's suffering for a photo-op. It's disgusting." Kelly was equally brutal about "With Love, Meghan," following its March debut. From the duchess' outfits to her beekeeping hobby, the firebrand believed that everything about the show was fake and out of touch. "She is the most insecure person I have seen in the public eye in a long time. That is why everything had to be perfectly curated. Who the hell picks f***ing berries in a white cashmere blouse and white pants? Literally no one on earth does that," she fulminated on "The Megyn Kelly Show."
The podcaster also criticized Meghan for branding herself as a working mom while not actually having to deal with the daily struggles of regular working mothers because she has a whole staff to help her. "She hasn't touched a thing, except for those probably two hours a day she's on camera to do these ridiculous faux photoshoots," Kelly surmised.