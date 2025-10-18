The Oddest Things Meghan Markle Has Done So Far In 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, made a lot of headlines in 2025. While Prince Harry continued his royal rift with Prince William and King Charles III, Meghan was all about focusing on her business endeavors. In 2025, the Duchess of Sussex started a new lifestyle brand called As Ever. She also launched two seasons of a lighthearted crafts and cooking Netflix show called "With Love, Meghan," and published 13 episodes of her podcast, "Confessions of A Female Founder."

If that sounds like a lot to take on, it definitely was — not to say that Meghan wasn't up for the challenge. Her lifestyle brand has reportedly sold a whole lot of jam, and her Netflix show was popular enough to warrant a holiday special. And, if "Confessions of A Female Founder" won't be returning for a second season, the reason is not a lack of engagement. The podcast boasts over 3,000 reviews on Apple, which means that people are listening.

Despite all the positive moments of Meghan Markle's 2025, the duchess has had quite a few odd interactions. Like many other public figures, she has made her share of faux pas, editing mistakes, and awkward comments. All of these incidents combined have meant that the year held some bizarre moments for the Duchess of Sussex.