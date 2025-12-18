The Tragedy Of Aubrey O'Day Is Just So Sad

Aubrey O'Day's tragic life started at a young age. Before the fame of Danity Kane and the headline relationships with fellow celebrities, O'Day was a young girl from California. Living under her mother's roof, the young singer was exposed to violence at the hands of her own parent. Though she's never explicitly shared the exact abuse, she has alluded time and time again to the trauma her mom would inflict upon her. As O'Day explained in an episode of "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars," her mother would often abuse her before passing out. Despite the attacks, O'Day would panic when her mother locked herself away and fell unconscious. "I always got so scared that she was gonna die," she detailed of the many experiences. "So, I'd pick her lock, and she'd just be passed out" (via Us Weekly).

O'Day has rarely shared any specifics, though on "Marriage Boot Camp," the Danity Kane singer said, "The things I remember ... she locked me out of the house for a couple days and I just begged her to let me back in." After leaving her mother's home and rising to fame, O'Day entered into a relationship with Pauly D from "The Jersey Shore." Their relationship was tumultuous, made clear by the comparison of her reality TV star boyfriend to her mother. When O'Day recounted the abuse from her mom, she told the reality show production, "It's the same f***ing thing Pauly does to me."

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.