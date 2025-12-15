Sara Gilbert was a 13-year-old child actor when she was cast in the role that would change her life: Darlene Conner, middle child on the groundbreaking television sitcom "Roseanne." It's unlikely she knew at the time that she would be part of a TV phenomenon that revolutionized the medium, nor that she would be spending the next decade on the show — and forget about reviving the character a full three decades after she first portrayed her in 1988.

Yet that's how it all played out, with a childhood acting role bringing her into the homes of millions of viewers for years. Looking back, it's clear that her decade on the show shaped her in numerous ways, and it's not an overstatement that her role on "Roseanne" left her life forever changed. The success she's experienced since then, however, has been hard-earned. "I think I've got a lot of tenacity," she once told Variety. "If people tell me I can't do something, I just keep trying for years. I don't think I'm naturally successful. I just don't give up and don't quit till something happens."

To those who've been following her extraordinary journey, it's beyond obvious just how much her experience on the hit sitcom has influenced everything that's come afterward. To find out more, read further, and it will be clear why Sara Gilbert was never the same after "Roseanne."