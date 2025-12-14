Cheryl Hines Has Made Some Cringeworthy Makeup Mistakes
Cheryl Hines has deep ties to the beauty industry. Long before she made her stunning transformation as a well-known actor on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," she went to cosmetology school. Hines planned to work in a salon to pay the bills while she tried to break into acting. However, she pivoted away from cosmetology pretty quickly, opting to attend college after she completed her training. Several decades later, after becoming a successful actor, she briefly became a beauty entrepreneur. Hines and her daughter, Catherine Rose Young, sold a range of products that included soaps, body creams, exfoliators, and lip balm.
Even though Hines discontinued her business after just a couple of years, skincare will always be close to her heart. "I've learned that it's not the makeup, but how your skin is maintained," Hines informed New Beauty in 2021. "It's all about scrubbing your makeup off at night, then moisturizing all night long, in the morning when you wake up, and then on your lunch break."
Hines' commitment to skincare is evident, and her complexion shines regardless of how much makeup she's wearing. Hines has years of experience in the TV makeup chair, and she's likely picked up some helpful tips over time. However, whether she's applying products herself or leaving it to the pros, errors sometimes mar her finished look. Similar to some of Hines' questionable fashion choices, her makeup occasionally goes over the top, with too much product spoiling her look.
Hines' lipstick stood out for the wrong reasons
When Cheryl Hines joined Melania Trump and Usha Vance for a holiday Red Cross event in December 2025, the actor missed the mark by opting for a bold lip like Usha, as well as prominent eyeliner and mascara like Melania. Hines' berry-hued lips aren't a flattering shade, and they clash with the red in her American flag-themed outfit. Her eyeliner is also too thick, and its application all around her eye compounds the problem. Hines would have been better off softening the liner under her eyes to avoid the raccoon-like effect.
Hines' smoky eye was smudgey
In April 2022, Cheryl Hines shared a before-and-after pic, proclaiming on Facebook, "and just like that... I'm ready for the weekend." Unfortunately, Hines took her beauty routine a little too far. Although her eyebrows looked great sans makeup, she overfilled them, making them look too dark and blocky. Hines also went overboard on the eye shadow and mascara. The thick product looked clumpy on her lashes, and the smokey eye extended too far outward, looking sloppy. To make matters worse, the abundance of dark cosmetics obscured her brilliant blue eyes.
Hines supported a great cause with way too much eyeliner
Hats off to Cheryl Hines for wearing orange in support of National Gun Violence Awareness Day in this June 2020 Instagram post. In terms of makeup, however, Hines made a noticeable blunder by outlining her eyes with an uber-thick stroke of black eye pencil. On her bottom lid, this line is almost as wide as her lower lashes — a common eyeliner mistake. Instead, Hines could have opted for a lighter application and a bit of gentle blending to accentuate her lashes. A brown pencil shade might have lightened up this look even more.
Textured foundation undermined Hines' complexion
Since Cheryl Hines has expressed her devotion to moisturizer and to skin care in general, it's surprising to see how textured and cakey her foundation looks in this May 2021 Instagram selfie. Assuming her skin is hydrated, Hines' problem may have been too much foundation or powder (or both). To solve this issue, she could try applying a lighter layer, then blending it with a brush, beauty blender, or sponge. "I always start by dotting [the foundation] on to begin with because I find that you use less product," noted makeup artist Wayne Goss in a YouTube video about correctly applying foundation.
Hines' eye makeup couldn't withstand the elements
When Cheryl Hines met up with a friend in NYC's Central Park in 2018, her eye makeup, as seen in an Instagram post, seemed to melt and slide in the summer heat. While the smoky eye on her top lid might be intentional, Hines also has an unusual amount of cosmetics in the corner of her eye, as well as beneath it. She may have needed primer, or easier still, she could have skipped the liner altogether. Smudging aside, Hines has been a dedicated sunscreen user since she was a young adult, and her glowing complexion shows she's reaping the rewards.
Hines could nearly touch her brows with her lashes
Amid the long slog of pandemic quarantining, Cheryl Hines decided to glam up at home and show off her look on Instagram. Although her glossy lip and hint of blush are a win, Hines' eye makeup is too intense. Her lengthy false lashes nearly close the distance between her eyelid and brow, making her look perpetually surprised. The big lashes also draw attention to Hines' overly darkened brows. Instead of reaching for the same black eyeliner, Hines could have experimented with a different shade — maybe even a blue hue to make her eye color pop.