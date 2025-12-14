Cheryl Hines Has Made Some Cringeworthy Makeup Mistakes

Cheryl Hines has deep ties to the beauty industry. Long before she made her stunning transformation as a well-known actor on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," she went to cosmetology school. Hines planned to work in a salon to pay the bills while she tried to break into acting. However, she pivoted away from cosmetology pretty quickly, opting to attend college after she completed her training. Several decades later, after becoming a successful actor, she briefly became a beauty entrepreneur. Hines and her daughter, Catherine Rose Young, sold a range of products that included soaps, body creams, exfoliators, and lip balm.

Even though Hines discontinued her business after just a couple of years, skincare will always be close to her heart. "I've learned that it's not the makeup, but how your skin is maintained," Hines informed New Beauty in 2021. "It's all about scrubbing your makeup off at night, then moisturizing all night long, in the morning when you wake up, and then on your lunch break."

Hines' commitment to skincare is evident, and her complexion shines regardless of how much makeup she's wearing. Hines has years of experience in the TV makeup chair, and she's likely picked up some helpful tips over time. However, whether she's applying products herself or leaving it to the pros, errors sometimes mar her finished look. Similar to some of Hines' questionable fashion choices, her makeup occasionally goes over the top, with too much product spoiling her look.