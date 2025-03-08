Cheryl Hines' Fashion Choices Prove RFK Jr. Isn't The Only One Making Questionable Decisions

What happens when Hollywood meets the White House? All kinds of things, including questionable fashion choices and questionable opinions. Such is the case with actor Cheryl Hines, who married into the Kennedy political dynasty when she said "I do" to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.. After two years of dating, the couple was engaged in May 2014 and exchanged vows at the famous Kennedy compound in Massachusetts just months later in August.

Although there have been red flags in Hines and RFK Jr.'s relationship, the couple was still going strong leading into 2025. Hines attended her husband's swearing-in as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in February, a position he was hand-picked for by President Donald Trump. She also supported him when he threw his hat into the ring to become president of the United States in early 2023.

While her husband was campaigning, Hines appeared on an episode of the podcast "Literally! with Rob Lowe," where the two discussed her potential role as first lady, should Kennedy win the election. However, rather than dishing about politics, the two actors chatted about fashion. "What if I became the first lady and every time I walked out of my room I was in a different outfit, and it was designer head to toe? And I was just like, 'Hello, I'm here,'" she joked with Lowe. "I'll sleep in my ratty pajamas, but when I walk out in the main living area, I'll put on my Armani silk pajamas and prance around." Given some of her fashion choices over the years, the ratty pajamas may have been preferable.

