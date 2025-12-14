How Doug Emhoff's Daughter Ella Makes Her Money

Former Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter (through husband Doug Emhoff), Ella Emhoff, has been living quite a lavish life since her 2021 foray into the spotlight. She caught the eye of fashion critics at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, donning a stunning plaid Miu Miu coat, which instantly labeled her as a style icon. And for those asking what she has been doing since, Ella is booked and busy. Soon after wowing the public with her fashionable taste, the daughter of Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, signed a contract with IMG Models. But her true passion lies in creating. Ella is a fiber artist and has curated a slew of unique textile pieces — exhibited at NYC's Gotham art gallery — that wholeheartedly embody her oddball sense of style, which endearingly suits her.

Ella is also making her mark on the slow fashion movement. In 2021, the Parsons School of Design graduate sold a series of hand-knit clothing and accessory items, retailing between $160 and $320 on the independently sourced e-commerce site, Mall.She also helms an arts and crafts community called the Soft Hands Knit Club, which has seemingly evolved into the Soft Hands Craft Club and the Soft Crafts Substack, where she promotes a paid subscription to do creative projects alongside her. Ella's Soft Hands business has partnered with an impressive number of well-known brands, including Nuuly, Lisa Says Gah, and Ugg. "It's the classic, 'I'm 25. My frontal lobe is forming, so I'm doing my own thing now,'" she told Marie Claire of the venture in August 2024. "It feels like I'm setting up for a more true-to-myself path. It's very liberating."