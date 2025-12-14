Miley Cyrus' Teeth Transformation Has Been A Sight To See

Thanks to Miley Cyrus' style evolution, it's pretty safe to assume she's always ready to surprise us with a new look. What we did not expect is that the world-famous singer would extend those changes to her very core, modifying even what her teeth look like — again. Those who follow Cyrus closely realized there was something different about her smile, but it's only once you look at side-by-side photos that you realize just how much her teeth have transformed over the years.

The latest change suggests Cyrus made a calculated decision to preserve most of her teeth's natural look. Back in the "Hannah Montana" days, Cyrus' teeth stood out because audiences aren't used to seeing "flawed" teeth on TV, especially gummy smiles. Present-day Cyrus retrieved a bit of that imperfection, which suggests she's now going for an enhancement of her teeth rather than completely modifying what their overall look. Check it out below:

Jesse Grant/Getty & DFree/Shutterstock

All of that conversation was sparked because Cyrus' teeth went through some drastic changes in a short amount of time. Known for her characteristic short-toothed smile, she immediately drew everyone's attention to her mouth when she displayed a smile with visibly larger front teeth at 2025's Met Gala.