Miley Cyrus' Teeth Transformation Has Been A Sight To See
Thanks to Miley Cyrus' style evolution, it's pretty safe to assume she's always ready to surprise us with a new look. What we did not expect is that the world-famous singer would extend those changes to her very core, modifying even what her teeth look like — again. Those who follow Cyrus closely realized there was something different about her smile, but it's only once you look at side-by-side photos that you realize just how much her teeth have transformed over the years.
The latest change suggests Cyrus made a calculated decision to preserve most of her teeth's natural look. Back in the "Hannah Montana" days, Cyrus' teeth stood out because audiences aren't used to seeing "flawed" teeth on TV, especially gummy smiles. Present-day Cyrus retrieved a bit of that imperfection, which suggests she's now going for an enhancement of her teeth rather than completely modifying what their overall look. Check it out below:
All of that conversation was sparked because Cyrus' teeth went through some drastic changes in a short amount of time. Known for her characteristic short-toothed smile, she immediately drew everyone's attention to her mouth when she displayed a smile with visibly larger front teeth at 2025's Met Gala.
What's going on with Miley Cyrus' teeth after all?
During a "Jimmy Kimmel Live" interview in December 2025, Miley Cyrus' teeth looked much more proportional, which had fans speculating that she had altered her veneers after the larger ones made it seem like she couldn't close her mouth. But that wasn't even a topic during the interview. So far, the former Disney Channel star hasn't spoken out publicly about her own teeth and the possible changes she's made.
Even though her latest look might have taken some fans by surprise, Cyrus' overall teeth transformation didn't happen overnight. She started out with regular and lingual braces when she was still a teenager. Aside from some likely teeth whitening, veneers, and gingivoplasty, other procedures have impacted the overall look of her face and mouth, such as the use of lip fillers and Botox.
Cyrus herself dodges any conversations about cosmetic procedures. To her credit, though, she has spoken up about everything else — including the several health issues she's had over the years, from ovarian cyst rupture to depression. She has also been open about her relationship with her father, Billy Ray, and her regrets about starring in the infamous music video for her hit song "Wrecking Ball." Maybe one day Cyrus will finally open up and break down every litte procedure she's gone through to in order to change her face. For now, however, we can only speculate.