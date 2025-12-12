Katie Miller's Interview With Elon Musk Revives Affair Gossip & We Bet Stephen Is Fuming

For once, it wasn't the thought of impending deportations that had Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, smiling from ear to ear — it was Elon Musk. When the political adviser chatted with the SpaceX founder for a December 2025 episode of "The Katie Miller Podcast," users on X, formerly known as Twitter, found it hard to ignore just how zealous and animated she seemed around him. In fact, Katie's unusually joyous demeanor gave many netizens the impression that she had a crush on Musk and was openly flirting with him without a care in the world about who may be watching.

Absolutely surreal to interview one of the greatest minds of our time, a friend, and boss. Thank you, @elonmusk 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/vbYlZTTaBf — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) December 9, 2025

Some people even speculated that she might just become the mother of the tech billionaire's 15th child. Many commentators believed that Musk was uncharacteristically laidback and candid throughout the interview as well. What must have stung Stephen even more than the affair chatter was how his wife openly enthused about working under her guest. "Everyone always thinks you're a very difficult person to work for," the podcast host acknowledged. "I think you're very kind."

Katie found it necessary to clear up another misconception about Musk too, as she said, "People think, which you are, like, a very demanding boss. I've never heard you yell at any employee." Notably, Elon Musk and Stephen Miller's brewing feud infamously got more personal in May 2025, when Katie chose to work with her former boss at DOGE instead of finding another high-profile government job that would likely put her in her husband's orbit. Although she reportedly worked as a communications adviser for Musk's companies, Katie ultimately quit in August 2025 to focus on her podcast full-time.