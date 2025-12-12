Katie Miller's Interview With Elon Musk Revives Affair Gossip & We Bet Stephen Is Fuming
For once, it wasn't the thought of impending deportations that had Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, smiling from ear to ear — it was Elon Musk. When the political adviser chatted with the SpaceX founder for a December 2025 episode of "The Katie Miller Podcast," users on X, formerly known as Twitter, found it hard to ignore just how zealous and animated she seemed around him. In fact, Katie's unusually joyous demeanor gave many netizens the impression that she had a crush on Musk and was openly flirting with him without a care in the world about who may be watching.
Absolutely surreal to interview one of the greatest minds of our time, a friend, and boss.
Thank you, @elonmusk 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/vbYlZTTaBf
— Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) December 9, 2025
Some people even speculated that she might just become the mother of the tech billionaire's 15th child. Many commentators believed that Musk was uncharacteristically laidback and candid throughout the interview as well. What must have stung Stephen even more than the affair chatter was how his wife openly enthused about working under her guest. "Everyone always thinks you're a very difficult person to work for," the podcast host acknowledged. "I think you're very kind."
Katie found it necessary to clear up another misconception about Musk too, as she said, "People think, which you are, like, a very demanding boss. I've never heard you yell at any employee." Notably, Elon Musk and Stephen Miller's brewing feud infamously got more personal in May 2025, when Katie chose to work with her former boss at DOGE instead of finding another high-profile government job that would likely put her in her husband's orbit. Although she reportedly worked as a communications adviser for Musk's companies, Katie ultimately quit in August 2025 to focus on her podcast full-time.
Katie Miller sang Elon Musk's praises in the past too
Notably, Katie Miller somehow managed to sprinkle salt into Stephen Miller's wounds when she quit her Elon Musk job to forge her own path. Speaking on "The Scott Jennings Radio Show," in August 2025, she recalled how Donald Trump had asked her if she had a good time working for Elon Musk in her DOGE days. The podcaster recalled replying, "Mr. President, it's an honor of a lifetime and the most fun I've ever had in this job working... for both President Trump and Elon Musk," (via the Daily Beast). She likely bruised Stephen's ego even further by enthusing, "They are two of the greatest men of my lifetime."
Her high praise likely stung the Homeland Security Advisor even more because they also had a workplace romance of sorts. While appearing on Alex Marlow's eponymous podcast in September 2025, Katie shared that she initially struck up a conversation with her future husband when they were working on different aspects of border security and immigration during Trump's first administration. However, it ultimately seems that the joy of working for a tech billionaire trumped the happiness she got from flirty border security talks.
While her praise is certainly eyebrow-raising, it's not exactly surprising, considering a reported dark aspect of Katie Miller's real-life personality. During an August 2020 chat with Vanity Fair, a former classmate from college proclaimed that she had an unyielding desire for "power," adding, "Anyone she attaches to in her life is simply a pawn to feed her addiction to it." And who's more powerful than one of the richest people on the planet?