Alina Habba's Rare Appearance With Husband Is So Awkward We're Not Surprised He Stays MIA
There are plenty of strange things about Alina Habba's marriage to Gregg Reuben, and the fact that she rarely posts loved-up snaps of her and her hubby is arguably one of them, especially since President Donald Trump frequently receives public praise on Habba's social media platforms. The infamous attorney, however, seemed to feel a little sentimental as Christmas drew near, taking to Instagram in December 2025 to post a pic of her and Reuben posing against the backdrop of the White House's elaborate Christmas decorations. Only, that Hallmark Christmas movie chemistry one expects to be present in these kinds of pictures was sorely lacking.
The two awkwardly posed next to each other, with Habba craning her neck away from her husband while the latter resembled a military official standing at attention. This was hardly the most awkward picture, however. Habba added another snap of her and Reuben posing on either side of a cross-stitched picture of Trump, providing visual proof of what it looks like when there are three people in a relationship. If this is what it looks like to make love great again, we don't want any part of it. Habba's marriage to Reuben has been subjected to scrutiny for years, given that she married him almost immediately after divorcing her ex-husband of eight years, Matthew Eyet, in 2019. Reuben and Habba tied the knot in 2020 and have kept their relationship pretty private, which has only fueled rumors about their marriage.
Alina Habba's social media is practically a Trump lovefest
As Donald Trump prepared to move back into the White House in January 2025, rumors were swirling that Alina Habba was more eager to join him there than Melania Trump. This was largely due to the fact that Habba had consistently been at the president's side during his campaign, while Melania had been largely absent. One netizen pointed this out on X (formerly Twitter) as early as December 2023, penning, "It's a little strange that nobody in MAGA world appears to care that Trump now goes everywhere with Alina Habba and not Melania." And indeed, the weirdest thing about Habba's relationship with Trump is that she seemed to be a stand-in for his wife for a while. A peek at her Instagram page also provides plenty of insight.
Habba has consistently wished Trump a happy birthday on social media, and one photograph of her and her husband, Gregg Reuben, posing with the president and the first lady shows Habba looking cozier with the commander-in-chief than with her own husband. She's also shared clips of her singing Trump's praises in several Fox News interviews. Then there's the heartfelt speech she delivered at the 2024 Republican National Convention, where she got choked up while calling Trump "my friend," per the New York Post. "President Trump championed my journey, empowering me to become who I am today, " she enthused. "His unwavering support not only shaped my career but has inspired other young women with big dreams." Habba has yet to publicly praise her husband in a similar manner.