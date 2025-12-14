Alina Habba's Rare Appearance With Husband Is So Awkward We're Not Surprised He Stays MIA

There are plenty of strange things about Alina Habba's marriage to Gregg Reuben, and the fact that she rarely posts loved-up snaps of her and her hubby is arguably one of them, especially since President Donald Trump frequently receives public praise on Habba's social media platforms. The infamous attorney, however, seemed to feel a little sentimental as Christmas drew near, taking to Instagram in December 2025 to post a pic of her and Reuben posing against the backdrop of the White House's elaborate Christmas decorations. Only, that Hallmark Christmas movie chemistry one expects to be present in these kinds of pictures was sorely lacking.

The two awkwardly posed next to each other, with Habba craning her neck away from her husband while the latter resembled a military official standing at attention. This was hardly the most awkward picture, however. Habba added another snap of her and Reuben posing on either side of a cross-stitched picture of Trump, providing visual proof of what it looks like when there are three people in a relationship. If this is what it looks like to make love great again, we don't want any part of it. Habba's marriage to Reuben has been subjected to scrutiny for years, given that she married him almost immediately after divorcing her ex-husband of eight years, Matthew Eyet, in 2019. Reuben and Habba tied the knot in 2020 and have kept their relationship pretty private, which has only fueled rumors about their marriage.