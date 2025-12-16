The Spiciest Celebrity Looks Of The 1970s

The 1970s marked a thrilling new era in fashion. Not only did the decade spawn trends like bellbottoms, peasant blouses, and platform shoes, but it also shattered old norms around fashion and gender. Modesty standards began to fade, granting women the opportunity to wear pants and show off their midriffs. Likewise, men's fashion gained a more androgynous edge as fitted silhouettes and ruffly garments rose in popularity. These changes didn't happen in a vacuum, though — they were boosted by celebrities like David Bowie, who helped introduce gender-fluid fashion into the mainstream.

In 1971, Bowie wore a grey A-line dress on the British cover of his album, "The Man Who Sold the World." David Bowie famously adopted numerous looks throughout his career, but this was undoubtedly one of his spiciest yet. It was also one of his most influential, having paved the way for other dress-wearing luminaries like Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, and Billy Porter. Unfortunately, heteronormative attitudes were prevalent and deep-rooted among many in the '70s, and Bowie faced backlash against his androgynous style. In 1971, a man reportedly threatened the singer and called him a homophobic slur when he wore a dress during a visit to the United States.

Despite being heralded as a style icon, Bowie was nonchalant about his wardrobe. "I never really had much of an interest in fashion," he told Complex in 2003. "I think that my fascination with clothes generally was motivated by trying to create the characters for the stage."