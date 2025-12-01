The Most Iconic Celebrity Couples Of The 1970s, Ranked

When one of the most famous football players in America starts going out with one of the most beautiful women in the world, not only are sparks going to fly, but tabloids are going to pay very close attention. Such was the case when Joe Namath and Raquel Welch were initially spotted out on the town. It also didn't hurt that their first time being spotted together was at 1972 Academy Awards.

According to Tim Secor in Mark Kriegel's book "Namath: A Biography," the date had been arranged by MGM Studios in an effort to help promote Welch's then-upcoming new film, "Kansas City Bomber," in which she starred as a roller derby star. But beyond this high-profile outing together, exactly how much of a relationship did the twosome actually have? That's up for debate.

In Welch's memoir, "Beyond the Cleavage," she makes a point of saying, "I'm not the kiss-and-tell kind, but to save you racking your brain over which of my leading men I spent personal time with, I'll narrow it down for you. Let's see if you can guess which ones made me weak in the knees." At that point, she lists 18 names — including Namath — and then proceeds to discuss specifics about a few of the others. She doesn't says anything else about Namath, which would seem to suggest that he wasn't one of the ones she fell head over heels for. Even if their "personal time" wasn't the fieriest, it was enough for photos from the '72 awards show to be among the key shots used to remember Welch after her heartbreaking death in 2023. That's pretty darned iconic.