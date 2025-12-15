Pics Of Kelly Osbourne That Fueled Ozempic Rumors

During Sharon Osbourne's appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" in December 2025, host Piers Morgan shared a screen-recorded clip of an Instagram Story from Kelly Osbourne. The "Osbournes" alum emphasized that her fluctuating weight had been a result of losing her father, Ozzy Osbourne — one of the more tragic details of Kelly's life. "To the people who keep thinking that they're being funny and mean by writing comments like, 'Are you ill?' or, 'Get off Ozempic,' or, 'You don't look right,' my dad just died," Kelly said in her Story (via TikTok).

Kelly added that commenters were not seeing the "miserable side" of her life, and that she has tried to keep it positive on social media. After viewing the clip with Morgan, Sharon admitted that her daughter had been struggling to eat while coping with Ozzy's passing.

In another video posted on her Instagram Story, Kelly said that she was discouraged by the fact that the largest demographic of people commenting on her weight were women. "Women that say they're counselors, women that are mothers, women who look like they have weight struggles of their own," she said (via X). "And it's absolutely devastating that women can't support other women; they'd rather tear them down when their dad just died."