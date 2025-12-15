Pics Of Kelly Osbourne That Fueled Ozempic Rumors
Kelly Osbourne candidly shared her journey through grief on social media after tragically losing her father in July 2025. Five months after rock legend Ozzy Osbourne's shocking death, Kelly and her mom, Sharon Osbourne, headed to Birmingham, England — Ozzy's hometown — to posthumously celebrate his 77th birthday. During their trip, Kelly snapped a few selfies that caused a stir on the internet. The photos were reposted on X (formerly Twitter), where many folks put in their two cents about the reality star's appearance. As much as Kelly can't dodge those pesky plastic surgery rumors, netizens were also throwing out speculations about her potential use of weight-loss medication.
Kelly Osbourne looks like her late father Ozzy Osbourne in recently shared picture! pic.twitter.com/Fb1QiMymCR
— Rock Photography (@Photomusicrock) December 3, 2025
"She is beautiful but much too thin. Ozempic really took its toll on her and Sharon," one user surmised. "Another one on the Ozempic trail," wrote someone else. In contrast to Sharon, who is one of the many celebs who have spoken out about using weight-loss drugs, the "Fashion Police" alum has repeatedly denied taking Ozempic after her dramatic weight loss over the years. Nonetheless, the public became convinced that Kelly was secretly using Ozempic, or another GLP-1, and had gone too far. But Kelly wasn't letting the commenters get away with their bold remarks.
Kelly Osbourne clapped back at social media users commenting on her weight loss
During Sharon Osbourne's appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" in December 2025, host Piers Morgan shared a screen-recorded clip of an Instagram Story from Kelly Osbourne. The "Osbournes" alum emphasized that her fluctuating weight had been a result of losing her father, Ozzy Osbourne — one of the more tragic details of Kelly's life. "To the people who keep thinking that they're being funny and mean by writing comments like, 'Are you ill?' or, 'Get off Ozempic,' or, 'You don't look right,' my dad just died," Kelly said in her Story (via TikTok).
Kelly added that commenters were not seeing the "miserable side" of her life, and that she has tried to keep it positive on social media. After viewing the clip with Morgan, Sharon admitted that her daughter had been struggling to eat while coping with Ozzy's passing.
In another video posted on her Instagram Story, Kelly said that she was discouraged by the fact that the largest demographic of people commenting on her weight were women. "Women that say they're counselors, women that are mothers, women who look like they have weight struggles of their own," she said (via X). "And it's absolutely devastating that women can't support other women; they'd rather tear them down when their dad just died."