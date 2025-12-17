What The Married... With Children Cast Looks Like Today

The patriarch of the "Married... With Children" is the infamous Al Bundy, a grumpy shoe salesman who was as irritated with his family as he was with his customers. His signature pose was sitting on the couch after a long day, his hand in his waistband in front of the television while complaining to his wife, Peg. Played by Ed O'Neill, Al could have easily been annoying or an unlikeable caricature. Yet, O'Neill's performance made the "Married... With Children" character far more charming than he had any right to be–it even earned him two Golden Globe Award nominations.

After eleven seasons, "Married... With Children" ended, and O'Neill went on to reinvent himself in other roles. He starred as Joe Friday in the "Dragnet" reboot and appeared on television shows like "The West Wing." He also lent his voice to the grumpy but lovable octopus Hank in "Finding Dory."

Before "Married... With Children," O'Neill was best known for his dramatic work on stage and screen. "I wasn't a comedic actor, and they were taking a big chance, you know, but they just liked that laconic kind of reading," he recalled to the Archive of American Television. Of course, that wouldn't be his last foray into the world of family sitcoms: In the late 2000s, he joined the cast of small screen juggernaut "Modern Family." Even though they are both dads played by the same man, Jay Pritchett and Al Bundy couldn't be more different. Jay was a little old-fashioned and could be a grouch, but he cared deeply for his family. Since "Modern Family" ended in 2020, O'Neill continues to play cantankerous characters, such as playing David Sterling in Hulu's "Clipped."