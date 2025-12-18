Monica Lewinsky's Style Transformation Can't Go Unnoticed

Love her or hate her, there's no denying that Monica Lewinsky has left a permanent mark on pop culture history. Her affair with former President Bill Clinton in the '90s changed the course of her life forever. She was no longer just another young thing trying to make it in Washington, D.C., but a household name known for reasons you wouldn't want your mother to know about. Lewinsky spent years trying to carve out a future for herself in a world where she couldn't simply

go out and get a regular job anymore. Instead, she became an outspoken anti-bullying activist, a writer, a podcaster — and one of the most surprising style icons of the century.

That's not to say that Lewinsky has always been serving looks. In fact, her early years in the limelight made us wonder why skirt suits were ever a thing, and whether '90s business style should be wiped from our collective memories entirely. But thankfully, Lewinsky's style evolved over the years to become something truly wonderful to behold, and a statement to women everywhere: You can always reclaim your narrative — and look drop-dead gorgeous while doing it. Long live Lewinsky.