Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster's Dry Chemistry On Red Carpet Hints At Trouble In Paradise
After confirming their relationship in January, Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman flaunted their romance on the red carpet Thursday, December 11, 2025, at the NYC premiere of Jackman's film "Song Sung Blue." But fans were quick to notice that the couple's vibe seemed tense and awkward, prompting speculation that Foster and Jackman's relationship was experiencing a point of contention. While they looked cozy on the carpet in a video posted on Instagram by Page Six, Foster's wide eyes and Jackman's over-the-top laughter rubbed some folks the wrong way.
"Why does the energy between them come off as incredibly fake?" one user asked, noting that the chuckles between the "Music Man" stars looked forced. Another chalked it up to their physical chemistry, noting their "interesting body language." Others thought Foster's facial expressions signaled tension between the pair. "She doesn't appear to be too pleased with him," one person said. Someone else thought she looked guilty, with others replying that it could have something to do with her relationship history and the affair rumors that plagued it.
Cheating rumors could be weighing on their relationship
While Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman's weird vibes could signal a rift, the elephant in the room might be the thing stomping on their evening. It's no secret that Jackman's relationship with Foster obliterated his reputation. "The Greatest Showman" actor once carried a good guy persona, underscored by his years-long relationship with ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness — who is two decades older than his new girlfriend. But disappointment and ridicule against Jackman came in droves after it was discovered that he not only dumped Furness in 2023 for the younger Broadway veteran after a 27-year marriage, but also allegedly cheated on Furness with Foster before they split. (Foster divorced her husband, Ted Griffin, after 10 years together).
Furness and Jackman were reportedly attempting to put the past behind them, per a source who spoke to RadarOnline in October. However, Jackman's frequent appearances with Foster in public have reportedly hampered their efforts to make amends. "It's like he's taken their truce as a green light to bring Sutton front and centre of his world," an insider told New Idea. " ... It's putting pressure on Deb that she's not ready to deal with." That said, Jackman and Foster's apparent lack of chemistry has to be a bit of solace.