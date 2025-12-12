Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster's Dry Chemistry On Red Carpet Hints At Trouble In Paradise

After confirming their relationship in January, Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman flaunted their romance on the red carpet Thursday, December 11, 2025, at the NYC premiere of Jackman's film "Song Sung Blue." But fans were quick to notice that the couple's vibe seemed tense and awkward, prompting speculation that Foster and Jackman's relationship was experiencing a point of contention. While they looked cozy on the carpet in a video posted on Instagram by Page Six, Foster's wide eyes and Jackman's over-the-top laughter rubbed some folks the wrong way.

"Why does the energy between them come off as incredibly fake?" one user asked, noting that the chuckles between the "Music Man" stars looked forced. Another chalked it up to their physical chemistry, noting their "interesting body language." Others thought Foster's facial expressions signaled tension between the pair. "She doesn't appear to be too pleased with him," one person said. Someone else thought she looked guilty, with others replying that it could have something to do with her relationship history and the affair rumors that plagued it.