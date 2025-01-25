Sutton Foster's Relationship History, Explained

Actor Sutton Foster is a superstar of the stage and screen. She has starred in television shows such as "Younger" and "Bunheads" and has appeared in countless Broadway musicals. The two-time Tony Award winner became known for her belting voice and comedic timing. But lately, the topic of conversation has been Foster's alleged affair with A-lister Hugh Jackman who she co-starred with in "The Music Man" on Broadway. While they were both married to other people when the "The Music Man" revival began in 2022, both separated from their spouses in the following years.

Jackman ended his long-time marriage to Deborra-lee Furness in 2023 and the scorned wife has dropped sly hints that Foster could be the reason. Foster filed for divorce from her husband in October 2024, seemingly confirming that her hookup with Jackman was the real thing. While the controversial romance between Foster and Jackman was a long time coming, Foster has certainly had her share of highly emotional relationships and marriages. She's been married twice before and has been linked to other actors that she has appeared on stage with.