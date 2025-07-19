The Glaring Sign Hugh Jackman's Relationship With Sutton Foster Destroyed His Reputation

Hugh Jackman's good guy persona has been threatened by a salacious rumor about Sutton Foster. The downfall of his reputation began back in September 2023 when the actor and his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, shared a statement with People to announce that they were amicably parting ways. Then, in December, an InTouch Weekly insider confirmed that the "Wolverine" star had found new love with Foster, who was notably Jackman's co-star in Broadway's "The Music Man" in 2022. Moreover, the source claimed that one of Hollywood's most down-to-earth celebrities had been smitten with his co-star ever since they first met.

Jackman's reputation suffered a massive blow in the wake of the shocking revelation since it gave rise to unsavory rumors that he had cheated on Furness with Foster. In July 2025, the Daily Mail reported that the beloved Aussie had quite literally started to pay the price for his rumored infidelity since some of his Radio City Hall concert tickets were available on resale sites for only $20. It's safe to say concertgoers desperately want to get rid of their tickets since Jackman's lowest-priced on Ticketmaster is around $58, at the time of writing.

A Daily Mail source insisted that Jackman and Foster weren't paying any mind to the negativity surrounding their burgeoning relationship, acknowledging, "It is easy to get caught up with it all as emotions are high, but they are such a solid unit that they have been able to be a team and not worry about it [...] because they just don't want to welcome any unwanted or needed drama." Unfortunately, it seems all it's done is welcome drama.