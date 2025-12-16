The Relationship Test Ron DeSantis Put Girls Through In College Was A Massive Red Flag

Though not as overtly eccentric as Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is no less immune to scrutiny regarding some of his more questionable habits and behavior. Some certainly think that DeSantis shares in Trump's well-documented insecurity, given the rampant rumors that DeSantis wears lifted cowboy boots to make himself appear taller, thus turning the governor's fashion choices into an internet punchline. DeSantis denied those rumors in 2023, but if those boots were made for walking, then DeSantis was allegedly also a walking red flag during his college dating days.

Author Charles Finch, who attended Yale with DeSantis, recalled in his 2021 memoir "What Just Happened: Notes on a Long Year" (per the Financial Times) that the future governor had a bizarre "test" that he would give to women he went out with. Citing an apparent mutual friend, Finch claimed that when DeSantis took a female classmate on a date, he would tell them that he likes Thai food, though would intentionally mispronounce the word "Thai" as "thigh" to see if they corrected him or not. If they did, he would invoke Barney Stinson's "Lemon Law" and bail on the date. As Finch put it in his book, DeSantis "didn't want a girlfriend who corrected him."

To be fair, he was a much younger man then, and many of DeSantis' supporters were quick to dismiss the whole thing. Others, however, believe that it still offers some insight into how DeSantis operates. "It's a small but striking detail," journalist Alec MacGillis wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in 2022.