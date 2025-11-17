Strange Things About Ron & Casey DeSantis' Marriage That Everyone Ignores

As the first couple of Florida, Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey DeSantis, have positioned themselves as power players in the MAGA sphere. To be fair, Ron has certainly made a political name for himself; after leaving his career in the Navy behind, he quickly ascended into the House of Representatives in 2012 before becoming governor of Florida in 2019. Along the way, Casey has been an integral part of his campaigns, successes, and failures. While this might not come off as the weirdest thing in the world, how they navigate their private and public lives has turned some heads — though most people have seemingly kept quiet about any major red flags.

As a family unit, Ron, Casey, and their children have become part of the political landscape, both at home in Florida and nationally. When Ron warmed up the 2024 presidential race by throwing his hat into the ring, it placed him and his family in the spotlight. However, the longer they lingered in the headlines, the more strange things came to the surface about how Ron and Casey operate as a couple. There appears to be a pattern of Casey strong-arming Ron and his ambitions behind the scenes, as well as the reminder as to just how awkward Ron can be. From handling campaigns together to getting caught up in a minor scandal, there's a handful of oddities within the DeSantis' marriage that might be worth examining.