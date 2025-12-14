Signs Amy Schumer's Marriage Was Headed For Divorce All Along
One of the biggest rumors surrounding Amy Schumer for years was that her marriage to Chris Fischer was on shaky ground. This one just happened to be true. On December 12, 2025, Schumer confirmed the split on Instagram, poking a little fun at the stereotypical divorce announcement in the process. "Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years," she wrote. "We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son." The "Trainwreck" star was immediately flooded by supportive messages from friends, including Sophia Bush, Olivia Munn, Jewel, Gayle King, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Andy Cohen. Tellingly, none of the reactions were ones of surprise. Schumer had reportedly been set on divorcing her husband for some time, and much as she tried to deny it, the signs were right there.
Schumer was quick to quash what she knew would be the hottest theory behind the split. The actress's dramatic weight loss, assisted by GLP-1 medication, sparked murmurs that Fischer was unhappy with her changed looks. "blah blah blah not because I dropped some lbs," she insisted in her post. Still, the transformation may have inspired Schumer to do more overhauling in her life. She deleted her entire Instagram photo gallery a month before the divorce news, explaining that she was recovering from endometriosis and Cushing's syndrome and wanted her social media to focus on her new, healthier life. It seems clear she was also preparing for a fresh start as a newly single woman.
Schumer's personal goals may have gotten in the way of her marriage
Just days before her big announcement, Amy Schumer sent divorce rumors into overdrive with a confession that her marriage was on the rocks. On her Instagram Reels (as reported by People), she addressed a fan's query about being seen without her wedding ring. After explaining that she simply never wears jewelry to begin with, the comedian dropped a huge hint, referring to "Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris," and adding "Fingers crossed we make it through." (We can uncross those fingers now.) Real estate agents may have been some of the first to learn of the growing distance between the couple. The Daily Mail reports that Schumer put two of their homes on the market earlier in the year. Happy couples don't just sell off their assets on a whim.
Changing priorities, rather than dress sizes, is the most likely reason behind the split. Shortly after the news went public, another insider confided to the Daily Mail that Schumer is trying to reignite her acting career, which she put on hold once she became a mom to son Gene. "With those career goals and her being a mother, she didn't focus much on her marriage to make that succeed," the source said. "She's realized you can't have everything, and the thing that suffered most was her marriage." As difficult as the divorce is, Schumer is ready to move on, claims the friend: "She is telling the truth about looking forward to co-parenting Gene, but she is focusing on getting her life and career back in order for a very successful 2026."