Signs Amy Schumer's Marriage Was Headed For Divorce All Along

One of the biggest rumors surrounding Amy Schumer for years was that her marriage to Chris Fischer was on shaky ground. This one just happened to be true. On December 12, 2025, Schumer confirmed the split on Instagram, poking a little fun at the stereotypical divorce announcement in the process. "Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years," she wrote. "We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son." The "Trainwreck" star was immediately flooded by supportive messages from friends, including Sophia Bush, Olivia Munn, Jewel, Gayle King, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Andy Cohen. Tellingly, none of the reactions were ones of surprise. Schumer had reportedly been set on divorcing her husband for some time, and much as she tried to deny it, the signs were right there.

Schumer was quick to quash what she knew would be the hottest theory behind the split. The actress's dramatic weight loss, assisted by GLP-1 medication, sparked murmurs that Fischer was unhappy with her changed looks. "blah blah blah not because I dropped some lbs," she insisted in her post. Still, the transformation may have inspired Schumer to do more overhauling in her life. She deleted her entire Instagram photo gallery a month before the divorce news, explaining that she was recovering from endometriosis and Cushing's syndrome and wanted her social media to focus on her new, healthier life. It seems clear she was also preparing for a fresh start as a newly single woman.