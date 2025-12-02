Amy Schumer Sends Divorce Rumors Into Overdrive With Troubled Marriage Admission
Amy Schumer went on an information overload on social media and held nothing back. In a video filmed by her son, Gene, that was posted to Instagram on December 1, 2025, the "Trainwreck" star gave a ton of answers to what appear to be some of the biggest — and most invasive — questions fans have for the comedian about her personal life.
Like Usha Vance, who recently had to explain why she wasn't wearing her wedding ring, Schumer did the same thing, citing the fact she never wears jewelry as the reason. She then cycled through a laundry list of responses in no particular order. These included her noting she actually lost 50 pounds, not 30, as well admitting to getting plastic surgery. She also said that her face used to be "extremely puffy" because of a potentially deadly disease she was battling — a much nicer remark than the scathing response she had for haters only a few days prior.
But the biggest jaw-dropper was the comment about her relationship with her husband, Chris Fischer. "Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism," she said, referring to Gene possibly having autism, like his father. "Fingers crossed we make it through. He's the best." Based on that, it's clear there is validity to the divorce rumors swirling around Schumer and Fischer.
The timing of her Instagram post raised red flags
Many celebrities commented on Amy Schumer's revealing Instagram post, including fellow comedian and actor Anjelah Johnson, who simply dropped a heart emoji and wrote, "Love you." Madonna also entered the chat, asking an important question: "Why do you feel like you need to apologize for looking after yourself?" The pop icon then offered some words of wisdom: "People are always going to have their judgments and their opinions. Do what makes you feel happy and healthy." Even Judd Apatow, who directed Schumer in "Trainwreck," commented. Like Johnson, he included a heart, then kept things light by joking about the wonky format of the post.
Schumer may have felt the need to explain her private relationship woes — which are no one else's business, by the way — after the Daily Mail posted an article last month that basically confirmed she and Fischer are divorcing, and her weight loss is to blame. "Amy is 100 percent getting divorced. She got skinny, she is over it," a source supposedly close to Schumer told the outlet. "She deleted Chris from Instagram then deleted everything else. She's going to file soon, but it's over. Done." The insider also claimed that Fischer wasn't really living with Schumer anymore.
Schumer's Instagram is noticeably sparse for a celebrity, with only a handful of posts right now, including the impromptu Q&A video. She addressed the deletions in a November 12 post, writing, "Hey media outlets I didn't delete my old photos because they were pre me losing weight. That's a narrative you created."