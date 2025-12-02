Amy Schumer Sends Divorce Rumors Into Overdrive With Troubled Marriage Admission

Amy Schumer went on an information overload on social media and held nothing back. In a video filmed by her son, Gene, that was posted to Instagram on December 1, 2025, the "Trainwreck" star gave a ton of answers to what appear to be some of the biggest — and most invasive — questions fans have for the comedian about her personal life.

Like Usha Vance, who recently had to explain why she wasn't wearing her wedding ring, Schumer did the same thing, citing the fact she never wears jewelry as the reason. She then cycled through a laundry list of responses in no particular order. These included her noting she actually lost 50 pounds, not 30, as well admitting to getting plastic surgery. She also said that her face used to be "extremely puffy" because of a potentially deadly disease she was battling — a much nicer remark than the scathing response she had for haters only a few days prior.

But the biggest jaw-dropper was the comment about her relationship with her husband, Chris Fischer. "Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism," she said, referring to Gene possibly having autism, like his father. "Fingers crossed we make it through. He's the best." Based on that, it's clear there is validity to the divorce rumors swirling around Schumer and Fischer.