10 Rumors About Amy Schumer We Couldn't Ignore

As a thought experiment, consider all the people you associate with the year 2016. You might recall the bitter feud between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Perhaps, Beyoncé and her epochal album "Lemonade" come to mind? However, chances are that as you plumb the depths of your memory, the name Amy Schumer will pop up. Back in the mid-'10s, the multi-hyphenate comedian-writer-actress was everywhere. From appearing on screen (both small and silver) to falling over in front of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the red carpet, you couldn't move for all of Schumer's presence. (That said, the truth about Kim Kardashian and Schumer's relationship might just surprise you.)

But whether it was the controversy over Schumer's holiday card or Schumer, allegedly, stealing comedy routines from other funny people, plenty of rumors and talk came with her stratospheric level of fame. So, what does the "Trainwreck" star have to say about all the noise? "There's nothing anyone can say about me that's more permanent, damaging, or hideous than the statement I have forever tattooed upon myself," she wrote in her memoir, "The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo," published in 2016 (via Mashable). It's not just a funny title; Schumer actually does have a tramp stamp. "I'm proud of this ability to laugh at myself," she writes, "even if everyone can see my tears." With that in mind, let's take a look at some rumors about this open book we simply couldn't ignore.