10 Rumors About Amy Schumer We Couldn't Ignore
As a thought experiment, consider all the people you associate with the year 2016. You might recall the bitter feud between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Perhaps, Beyoncé and her epochal album "Lemonade" come to mind? However, chances are that as you plumb the depths of your memory, the name Amy Schumer will pop up. Back in the mid-'10s, the multi-hyphenate comedian-writer-actress was everywhere. From appearing on screen (both small and silver) to falling over in front of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the red carpet, you couldn't move for all of Schumer's presence. (That said, the truth about Kim Kardashian and Schumer's relationship might just surprise you.)
But whether it was the controversy over Schumer's holiday card or Schumer, allegedly, stealing comedy routines from other funny people, plenty of rumors and talk came with her stratospheric level of fame. So, what does the "Trainwreck" star have to say about all the noise? "There's nothing anyone can say about me that's more permanent, damaging, or hideous than the statement I have forever tattooed upon myself," she wrote in her memoir, "The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo," published in 2016 (via Mashable). It's not just a funny title; Schumer actually does have a tramp stamp. "I'm proud of this ability to laugh at myself," she writes, "even if everyone can see my tears." With that in mind, let's take a look at some rumors about this open book we simply couldn't ignore.
It was rumored that Amy Schumer was in line to take over The Daily Show
In the mid-2010s, Amy Schumer was a huge name. Like, famous famous. The talk of the town, etcetera etcetera. In 2015, talk show stalwart Jon Stewart announced he'd be stepping down from "The Daily Show" and, as rumors had it, Schumer was set to take his empty seat on one of TV's biggest gigs. However, it wasn't to be, with Trevor Noah instead taking the hot seat on the Comedy Central show.
After Noah hit the screens, Schumer confirmed she was considered but ultimately didn't take the role. "I was so honored to be asked and considered," the comedian told The Daily Beast. "I thought, 'Well, I could give everyone I love a job and we could all be together for five years,'" she continued. "But picturing being in a building and knowing what I was going to do for five years — I love not knowing. And I've never done anything safe or to make money for that reason ... I said [to Comedy Central], 'I can't start now.'" It's a real what-could've-been situation. Indeed, this is one rumor that should be believed, and we can't say that about all the stories that follow ...
Amy Schumer: Joke Thief?
In 2016, Amy Schumer vehemently defended herself and her comedy work against rumors of plagiarism. "I would never, ever do that and I never have," she said when speaking to "The Jim Norton Advice Show." "Don't call me a joke thief," she reiterated. "I'm not and I would never f****** do that." The evidence against her, however, is pretty damning.
In a YouTube video that has amassed over seven million views, Schumer's so-called original bits are juxtaposed with near-identical jokes from other comics, such as Jenny Slate and John Mulaney, which were made years before her shows. The comments below the line were in resounding agreement about Schumer's alleged banter theft: She was guilty. "If the jokes were similar, I'd give her a careful pass," wrote one commenter. "But some of the scenes are literally just shot by shot remakes yet somehow less funny." Another commenter concurred, "Not only does she steal jokes, she manages to ruin the delivery and make them totally unfunny." Other comedians like Tammy Pescatelli and Kathleen Madigan even accused Schumer directly on X (then Twitter) of stealing their on-stage material.
But the rumors didn't end in 2016. According to social media users, the "Life and Beth" creator lifted a line from a now-deleted X post about Leonardo DiCaprio and his scandalous age gap relationships for her monologue at the 2022 Oscars. The joke? "[DiCaprio] has done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends" (via Variety). Although Schumer took a polygraph test in 2022 that suggested she was telling the truth about her work being wholly original, it's a matter of he said, she said — literally.
Did Amy Schumer land a seven-figure book deal?
In 2015, reports suggested Amy Schumer was due a mega payout from Simon & Schuster for a book of essays. A payout in the region of $8 to $10 million to be specific. Yeesh. However, it made sense given that Schumer was hot property at this point in time. She'd just won an Emmy for "Inside Amy Schumer" and had a movie planned with Jennifer Lawrence (more on that later). But still, eight figures for a book? Was there any truth to these rumors? What's even more suspicious is that just two years earlier, Schumer signed a book deal for a fraction of the price at $1 million.
Well, the deal was reportedly all signed and sealed. But social media still had something to say about the rumored sum. "I think there's a little exaggeration in the numbers," said one user on Reddit. "Lot of salt around here," said another Reddit user. "Whether you find her funny or not, there's a lot of less accomplished people who have gotten lucrative book deals." In the end, this rumor was as real as they come. The book that cost Simon & Schuster a pretty penny was the aforementioned "The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo." Get that bag, Amy.
Does Amy Schumer have a feud with Jennifer Lawrence?
"I don't think it will ever happen," Amy Schumer told Variety about her long-gestating and rumored comedy with Jennifer Lawrence in 2024. How come? "It was just, like, life kept going. My family was going through a rough time. I don't want to say any more than that," she added. It's a far cry from what Lawrence said back in 2015. "We're almost done writing. It just flowed out of us. We've got about 100 pages right now," said "The Hunger Games" star to The New York Times. "Amy and I were creatively made for each other," she continued. "It's been the most fun experience of my life."
So, why haven't we seen a feature-length comedy from these two on the big screen? Well, in 2016, rumors swirled of a feud between the two A-listers. Allegedly, the beef started when Schumer got a little too candid about a text received by Lawrence in the aftermath of a fatal shooting that took place during a screening of "Trainwreck." "You know, that is actually when I felt the closest to Jennifer Lawrence, because that day she texted me, 'It's your fault,'" said Schumer when speaking to Lena Dunham's "Lenny Letter" newsletter (via Celebitchy). "And in times like that only jokes make you feel a little better."
If rumors are to be believed, Lawrence didn't take kindly to her DMs being in print and was worried the messages made her look cold. That said, Lawrence quashed these rumors in 2024 and admitted why the collab never hit the screen. "Now that we're older, a sister comedy might not resonate as much," she said (via Rolling Stone). "But we have every intention of working together." A feud? What feud?
Rumors in 2018 suggested Amy Schumer had beef with her half-brother
The thing about family members is that they're not always friends, which is something this rumor certainly attests to. In 2018, an eagle-eyed source told Page Six that Amy Schumer's half-brother from the same mother, Jason Stein, was notably absent from her social media. Allegedly, like the aforementioned rumors about her sister from another mister Jennifer Lawrence, there had been a rift between the half-siblings. Case in point: Neither Stein, a jazz musician by trade, nor his daughter appeared in photos taken at the comic's nuptials to Chris Fischer in February 2018. By November of the same year, Stein and his daughter were nowhere to be seen on Schumer's Instagram grid at all. To make matters worse, these showbiz relatives no longer followed each other.
Maybe they just aren't that close, like ... he's only her half-brother. Though, as Page Six notes, at one point they were "extremely close." Stein was an opener for Schumer on tour, and they looked pretty pally when they appeared together on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" just a year before these rumors began. Heck, Schumer even shared a video with Kimmel's audience of her and her big-bro dancing to Michael Jackson as infants. Seeing as there's no mention of Schumer on Stein's Instagram either, in this case, there may be some fire to go with all the smoke.
Amy Schumer had to deny pregnancy rumors in 2018
Back in 2018, Amy Schumer found herself at the center of pregnancy rumors, and it all started on Instagram. "@leesaevansstyle and i are cookin' somethin' up," wrote Amy Schumer in a now-deleted Instagram post in July of that year (via Today). The post came just months after the "Kinda Pregnant" writer and star married Chris Fischer, which led many on social media to speculate that, as well as those wedding bells, they could hear the sound of a stork flapping its wings above. "Buns in the oven?" asked one Instagrammer underneath her post, as per Today. "I can't decide if I'm f***** up or if Amy Schumer is pregnant," said a user on X. However, it wasn't to be (just yet, anyway).
"I am not pregnant," Schumer said in a follow-up, and also deleted, Instagram video hours after the headline-making post (via ABC). "It looked like I was pointing to a bump or something, but I'm not," she continued. "Leesa Evans and I have created a clothing line for all sizes and shapes and at a chill price point. That's what I was trying to allude to, but thank you for thinking of my womb." However, in October of the same year, via a friend's Instagram, Schumer did announce she was expecting. So, rumors of her pregnancy had just arrived prematurely.
Weight loss rumors grew so loud she had to speak out herself
Many celebrities look nearly unrecognizable after taking Ozempic. Indeed, the stunning transformation of Amy Schumer is in part due to a similar GLP-1 drug, Mounjaro. Cue social media rumors about her motives. "She's now looking more like a model than a comedian," TMZ wrote on X. "I find it very interesting that a lot of people that used their weight/body positivity to promote themselves are now heavily on the weight loss drug train," said a user on Reddit. But although many speculated her weight loss was the result of an urge to look different, there was actually something more serious at play. As a result, Schumer had a scathing response to haters who commented on her changing face.
"I did not lose 30lbs, I lost 50," wrote Amy Schumer in a tell-all (and now-deleted) Instagram post in 2025 (via Page Six). "Not to look hot which does feel fun and temporary," she continued. "I did it to survive I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you, but the Internet caught it and that disease has cleared." That disease was Cushing syndrome, one that comes from the body producing too much cortisol, according to the Mayo Clinic, and can lead to high blood pressure, bone loss, or a rounded face.
The GLP-1 seemed to be working for Schumer, if her aforementioned Instagram was anything to go by. "I use Mounjaro. Sorry to anyone [that] feels let down. I'm pain free," she wrote, with her tongue firmly in her cheek it seems. She also confirmed playing tag with her son was back on the agenda since she began taking the drug, and that's one positive side effect for sure.
Her intentions were questioned after she deleted Instagram photos
You've heard of a spring clean, but how about an autumn social media cleanse? In 2025, Amy Schumer pioneered the latter. She deleted all her pre-November 2025 posts before posting a picture of her new weight loss transformation. "I'm feeling good and happy," she wrote beside the Instagram post. "Deleted my old pics for no reason!" No reason? What gives?
Many online speculated that it was her attempt to usher in her new slimmed-down figure and airbrush her past look from history. "These hypocrites were all about 'body positivity' until [Mounjaro] came along," wrote one user on Reddit. "They all just wanted to be skinny all along lol." It escalated to the point where Schumer felt the need to publicly address the rumors. "Hey, media outlets, I didn't delete my old photos because they were pre-me losing weight," wrote Schumer on Instagram, via E! News, in response to questions about her grid cull. "That's a narrative you created." She went on to add that she has always been proud of her body and that her health issues, namely endometriosis and Cushing syndrome, had improved since losing weight. But that might not be all there is to this story.
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer divorce rumors intensified in 2025
"Amy [Schumer] is 100% getting divorced. She got skinny, she is over it," a source close to the stand-up comedian told the Daily Mail. "Chris [Fischer] is mostly out of the house at this point. They've listed two homes now, in Brooklyn and New Orleans," added the insider. "She deleted Chris from Instagram then deleted everything else. She's going to file [for divorce] soon, but it's over. Done." Maybe her unblemished Instagram didn't have anything to do with weight loss after all.
Later the same month, divorce rumors intensified further when the native New Yorker posted a selfie without her wedding ring. Schumer clapped back at the break-up speculators via an Instagram Reel, letting them know she never wears her ring anyway. But Schumer continued to send divorce rumors into overdrive with another troubled marriage admission. "Whatever ends up happening with Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism," she added in a separate Instagram story, as per the Daily Mail, referring to her slimmed-down figure and the autism spectrum disorder her husband was diagnosed with in adulthood. "Fingers crossed we can make it through." But Schumer's words don't exactly evoke confidence in the relationship long-term. The fact that there is something to get through alone is cause for concern, and the rumors about her love life didn't end there.
Is Amy Schumer trying to consciously uncouple from Chris Fischer?
The real reason Gwyneth Paltrow consciously uncoupled from Chris Martin makes for an interesting read. But, if rumors are to be believed, they aren't the only high-profile divorcees taking the controversial approach. Amy Schumer is reportedly set on divorcing husband Chris Fischer, and the couple are reportedly planning to use the same break-up method as Paltrow and Martin. "They've been having issues for ages, and my understanding is all they are doing now is working out a conscious uncoupling plan," an in-the-know whisperer told Page Six. This begs the question: What the heck is conscious uncoupling?
"For our purposes, conscious uncoupling is the ability to understand that every irritation and argument within a relationship was a signal to look inside ourselves and identify a negative internal object that needed healing," wrote Paltrow via her Goop website, regarding the term coined by relationship guru Katherine Woodward Thomas. "From this perspective, there are no bad guys, just two people, each playing teacher and student respectively." However, not everyone is as sold on the idea, with some other relationship experts suggesting the method doesn't allow the divorcees to move on or make a clean break. Whether Schumer and Fischer uncouple consciously or otherwise, this is one rumor that only drew more attention to their already much-alleged split.