Shady Rumors That Have Plagued Don Jr. During Trump's Second Term

When your last name is Trump, it's a given that internet gossip will follow you for the rest of your life. This comes with some perks, but it also has its downsides, which Donald Trump Jr. knows all too well. He's been the subject of some seriously unsavory internet scuttlebutt for years. For instance, the brutal nickname Don Jr. reportedly had in his wild college days came back to haunt him during his father's second presidential term. The eldest Trump son was reportedly dubbed "Diaper Don" by his peers, thanks to his penchant for drinking too much and subsequently wetting himself in his sleep. Awkward.

Don Jr.'s embarrassing college nickname isn't the only unflattering rumor that's made the rounds either. President Donald Trump likely embarrassed his son even more when he randomly mentioned him during the divisive politician's 2025 White House Christmas address on December 14, 2025. "When I kick the bucket someday, I figure... I think he'll be here for about two days. He'll go and pay his respects and we'll say, 'Where's Don?' He'd rather be in some jungle," Donald quipped (via YouTube). As such, we can't help but wonder whether there was some semblance of truth behind the joke.

After all, speculation that the president and his eldest son don't exactly have the best relationship has been rife for years. Unsavory nicknames and strained familial bonds are hardly the most eyebrow-raising rumors that have been swirling about Don Jr. As it turns out, the eldest Trump son has been the subject of much more sinister scuttlebutt too.