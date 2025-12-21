8 Megan Fox Outfits That Were Seriously Outdated
It's a rare occurrence, but Megan Fox has been known to rock some outdated looks. Shocking, but true. The "Jennifer's Body" star normally showcases her great style, strutting her stuff in daring outfits that steal the show at red carpet events. Fox has undergone a stunning transformation; from her days as a brand new global phenomenon with "Transformers" to her later years dating Machine Gun Kelly, Fox has continued to evolve and change. Because of that, it seems like Fox is always trying something new, whether it's a hair color or a completely new fashion storyboard. She's gone from a press-call princess to a punk-rock chick, a style change that was largely influenced by her relationship with MGK. Knowing Fox, the future will hold some totally new looks as well, since she's always evolving.
But Fox has missed the mark a few times; whether it was wearing studs and spikes a decade after that goth trend died out or pairing cut-off denim with thigh-high boots when everyone else decided that look was passé, Fox has stepped out in dated duds. However, you've got to respect someone who keeps taking on new challenges, and with Fox's ever-evolving wardrobe, can only have so many winning outfits before a few flops. Maybe she was just feeling nostalgic for a bygone era, or wanted to do her own thing. Hopefully she at least had fun with it.
Megan's loud labels and brand logos missed the stealth-wealth memo
While out walking with Machine Gun Kelly in Los Angeles in September 2020, Megan Fox emerged wearing a busy black sweatsuit by Louis Vuitton, literally covered in branding. The heavy reliance on logos gave the outfit a gauche, gaudy appearance. In addition to the LV sweatsuit, Fox carried a Louis Vuitton bag in the fashion house's Damier Azur canvas finish on one shoulder. On the other, she carried a white Stella McCartney cross-body bag with a thick, black strap covered in more branding.
Fox's look was outdated for a few reasons. For one, the clash of competing brand names — Louis Vuitton alongside Stella McCartney — gave the overall look a busy, chaotic finish. Secondly, this was right in the era when the stealth-wealth trend was emerging. Shows like "Succession," which aired in 2018, two years before Fox walked out in this look, dictated a new kind of styling. The trend was all about hushed luxury and subtle, unspoken quality. This meant that 'logomania' was on its way out, as fashion moved away from brash branding. On top of that, Louis Vuitton has been listed as one of the key luxury brands that isn't worth the money, largely because the markup on the bags is excessively high and the glut of fakes and knock-offs makes the brand less valuable. So Fox's look, considering how heavily she leaned into the LV brand, appeared try-hard and out of date.
Megan's tacky Coachella look felt 10 years too late
Megan Fox attended the Celsius Cosmic Desert party at Coachella in April 2024 and arrived wearing denim cut-offs, a white Free People bodysuit, an oversized leather jacket, and thigh-high black boots with peep-toes. She told People that her getup wasn't preplanned, which isn't surprising to hear. While Fox is an undeniably beautiful person and looks great in anything, the outfit was an outdated miss. Her pairing of thigh-high boots with cut-off shorts was a replica of Ariana Grande's style in 2014. Grande was famous for pairing thigh-high boots with oversized outerwear, and moved on from that trend around 2020. So to see Fox rocking the look four years later made it feel like she hadn't moved on with the times.
Fox's blue hair was another outdated issue. "I actually have a blue bob right now," Fox told People at Coachella. "We added the extensions in to give it more Coachella energy. I think I bleached it, and I destroyed it. So I might as well run through all the colors before I go brown." While everyone's entitled to have a little fun with hair color, the blue locks, with added extensions, are reminiscent of Kylie Jenner's teenage hair, a trend she rocked back in 2014. So Fox's combination of outdated hair with the tall boots and short denim had people thinking of teenage stars 10 years prior.
Megan's spiky corset felt out-of-date
Megan Fox wore quite the look when she attended the One Party by Uber at the at The Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas in February 2024. She wore a spiked black corset paired with skinny black PVC pants. There's so much going on with this outfit to make it out-of-date. For one, the studded corset was over a decade late. In 2011, studs and spikes began trending as a punchy accessory to clothing and footwear. This trend blew up because stars like Lady Gaga and Rihanna stepped out in spiked and studded looks as early as 2009. The trend had receded in popularity long before Fox decided to whip it out again in 2024.
To make matters worse, Fox paired this outdated corset with latex skinny jeans. There are so many reasons to ditch skinny jeans, most of all because they are completely out of style. Instead of being subtle about wearing a dated pant, Fox drew more attention to them by opting for such a glossy pair. But there's a deeper reason why this outfit doesn't make Fox shine. Sure, it's tacky and dated, but it also is a key example of how Fox's style changed once she started dating Machine Gun Kelly. Her look became much more punk and edgy, but considering all of the disturbing revelations that Fox has made about her chaotic MGK romance, it's a sartorial disappointment that she's changed her look to match his.
Her super-wide statement belt was a fashion faux pas
Megan Fox whipped out a wide, studded statement belt for the Revolve Festival in April 2024. She used the monstrosity to cinch an otherwise perfectly nice black minidress. The problem was that the punk-style belt was reminiscent of the early 2010s when celebrities were styling looks with wide statement belts. Fans will recall in the early 2000s how often Kim Kardashian wore oversized belts overtop of everything from cardigans to dresses, as Fox wore here. Similarly, Carrie Bradshaw wore her studded Roger belt in 2008 for the first "Sex and the City" movie.
So Fox's incorporation of a studded black belt was a flaw in what would have otherwise been a great outfit. But in her defense, Fox isn't the only celebrity who's tried to make the big belt come back. Melania Trump always gets busted for this; in a compilation of Melania's most surprisingly outdated looks, the big, unnecessary belt is a key offender. But Fox may have been distraught at the time, giving some excuse as to why she chose that belt. She had just announced the end of her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly. While speaking at the Revolve Festival, she gave E! News life advice for young women: "Just learn a skill or develop a hobby," Fox said, "and do not waste your energy on boys." She continued, "All they're going to do is drain you. Just move on. Invest in yourself."
Her flower-power dress felt like a '70s throwback
At the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Megan Fox walked the red carpet in a black, plunging dress by David Koma. The gown featured oversized flowers on the sleeves, and Fox paired this with long, black opera gloves. She was there to support her then-fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, who was nominated for top rock artist and was set to make his first BBMAs performance.
There were a few problems with her dress, though, and it made her overall look that night appear outdated. The style was inconsistent. The gown featured several sexy cutouts, including a thigh-high slit, but the huge flower shoulders were very '70s. The hippie, flower-power element of the gown didn't meld with the rest of the dress. On Instagram, people expressed their dislike of the outdated gown and their looks as a couple. "These look like cheap costumes from party city," someone wrote. "I like them but this look is a no for me," another added. "[Megan] Fox is very beautiful, but she dresses so inelegantly, rather vulgar!" a third added. It was not one of Fox's best red carpet looks.
Megan's crop-top and mini-skirt combo was a decade too late
In September 2023, Megan Fox walked in Soho, New York City, with Machine Gun Kelly. While out, she wore a melding of business attire cut into a crop-top and mini skirt, held together with a metal ring. The outfit simply did not do Fox justice, largely because the trend of a crop-top and miniskirt felt so outdated.
For reference, the crop-top and miniskirt duo had its heyday in the early aughts. Think of stars like Britney Spears rocking the duo at an MTV party in 2003, when she wore a black miniskirt with a micro t-shirt. The issue wasn't with the crop-top or the miniskirt individually. Crop-tops have been trending for a long time, so Fox's prerogative to wear a short, cropped blazer was perfectly fine. The same goes for miniskirts. The problem — and what made her outfit appear outdated — was her combination of the two pieces. As Vogue dictated in 2023, the same year that Fox stepped out in her gray combo suit, what was trending was a less-is-more style. Longer hemlines ruled, as did classic blazers that cut off at the hips or upper thighs. Minimalist shirts and simple cardigans rules the day, so Fox's look of a micro blazer and a short skirt just wasn't cutting it.
Her Grammy chainmail outfit was an unfortunate choice
At a Grammys party in February 2024, Megan Fox arrived in a see-through chainmail minidress. She styled the transparent dress with a nude thong. She paired this with silver, platform sandals, a long, black coat, and she finished off the look with a lip accessory. While Fox is objectively stunning, people were over the look. "[Fox's] whole dress is just meh. I don't think she's doing anything new with her look or style either especially with her dress," one person commented on the r/popculturechat subreddit. "I feel like in terms of sheer dresses, no one can beat Rihanna's diamond [Swarovski] dress. That look was stunning."
Indeed, it's a useful read of that cultural moment. Rihanna emerged in her sheer dress at the CFDA Awards in 2014, igniting a fashion trend that emboldened people to wear transparent dresses. Fox's copycat look 10 years later just missed the mark. To cut Fox some slack, however, it's worth hearing what she said about her own fashion journey. Just before the 2024 Grammy party, Fox spoke with WWD about her struggles with fashion. "I've had a weird relationship with fashion because for so long I was rejecting being famous and rejecting whatever this image was that was sort of hung on me," she said in November 2023. Fox acknowledged that it was a struggle to find ways to express herself.
Her glued-on bangs at the Met Gala look were tacky and dated
Megan Fox attended the 2021 Met Gala, wearing a red Dundas gown that featured criss-cross ties on her chest and hips. The dress had a daring slit, and Fox wore tonal Jimmy Choo heels with jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz. The theme for that year's gala was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." Fox walked the red carpet without Machine Gun Kelly, so her solo appearance put that much more pressure on her look.
For the event, Fox wore her hair back in a slick braid and added faux bangs. Her hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons, explained the idea: "I have been wanting to do a pin-up reference on Megan forever so when I saw this dress I immediately thought the hair should be off of her face and sleek," he shared on Instagram. "So to incorporate the pin-up vibe I decided to add a modern super blunt fringe inspired by Bettie Page's iconic fringe." The concept of add-on bangs became popular in 2016, with stars like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner stepping out in clip-ins. The added hair piece enabled a new style without the commitment of actually cutting real bangs. However, the faux bang trend died out quickly, largely because the artificial hair piece was so obvious. So, the fact that Fox sported these add-on bangs to the Met Gala in 2021 was an unfortunate and dated look, spoiling an otherwise interesting red carpet moment.