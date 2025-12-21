8 Megan Fox Outfits That Were Seriously Outdated

It's a rare occurrence, but Megan Fox has been known to rock some outdated looks. Shocking, but true. The "Jennifer's Body" star normally showcases her great style, strutting her stuff in daring outfits that steal the show at red carpet events. Fox has undergone a stunning transformation; from her days as a brand new global phenomenon with "Transformers" to her later years dating Machine Gun Kelly, Fox has continued to evolve and change. Because of that, it seems like Fox is always trying something new, whether it's a hair color or a completely new fashion storyboard. She's gone from a press-call princess to a punk-rock chick, a style change that was largely influenced by her relationship with MGK. Knowing Fox, the future will hold some totally new looks as well, since she's always evolving.

But Fox has missed the mark a few times; whether it was wearing studs and spikes a decade after that goth trend died out or pairing cut-off denim with thigh-high boots when everyone else decided that look was passé, Fox has stepped out in dated duds. However, you've got to respect someone who keeps taking on new challenges, and with Fox's ever-evolving wardrobe, can only have so many winning outfits before a few flops. Maybe she was just feeling nostalgic for a bygone era, or wanted to do her own thing. Hopefully she at least had fun with it.