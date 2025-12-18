All The Signs Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Are Dangerously Close To Going Broke

Celebrities are never truly safe from controversy, no matter how beloved or popular they are, but it seems to have sunk its claws especially deep for Alec and Hilaria Baldwin. Judging by how often the couple has found themselves in hot water, it's fair to say that neither Hilaria nor Alec is as bankable as they once were. The multiple hits to the couple's image produced another problem — a financial one.

In December 2020, Hilaria dominated headlines for all the wrong reasons after her heritage was called into question. The Boston-born yoga expert was accused of misleading people into believing she was from Spain and faking her Spanish accent after years of creating a public persona centered on her cultural roots. Both Alec and Hilaria repeatedly denied the claims that she had pretended to be someone she was not, with the mom-of-seven insisting in an Instagram post, "My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both."

Then, just as the memes and jokes over Hilaria's heritage scandal finally died down, the spotlight was once again on the Baldwin household. In October 2021, Alec was involved in a tragic accidental shooting on set while filming the movie "Rust," resulting in the heartbreaking death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The actor, who had been using a prop gun for filming when it discharged a live round, was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter and faced a prison sentence, but the charge was ultimately dropped. Though he wasn't convicted in Hutchins' death, the incident and Alec's handling of it had a severe impact on his career and reputation. While the Baldwins haven't admitted to having money issues, there have been several signs that they are dangerously close to going broke.