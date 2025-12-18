All The Signs Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Are Dangerously Close To Going Broke
Celebrities are never truly safe from controversy, no matter how beloved or popular they are, but it seems to have sunk its claws especially deep for Alec and Hilaria Baldwin. Judging by how often the couple has found themselves in hot water, it's fair to say that neither Hilaria nor Alec is as bankable as they once were. The multiple hits to the couple's image produced another problem — a financial one.
In December 2020, Hilaria dominated headlines for all the wrong reasons after her heritage was called into question. The Boston-born yoga expert was accused of misleading people into believing she was from Spain and faking her Spanish accent after years of creating a public persona centered on her cultural roots. Both Alec and Hilaria repeatedly denied the claims that she had pretended to be someone she was not, with the mom-of-seven insisting in an Instagram post, "My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both."
Then, just as the memes and jokes over Hilaria's heritage scandal finally died down, the spotlight was once again on the Baldwin household. In October 2021, Alec was involved in a tragic accidental shooting on set while filming the movie "Rust," resulting in the heartbreaking death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The actor, who had been using a prop gun for filming when it discharged a live round, was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter and faced a prison sentence, but the charge was ultimately dropped. Though he wasn't convicted in Hutchins' death, the incident and Alec's handling of it had a severe impact on his career and reputation. While the Baldwins haven't admitted to having money issues, there have been several signs that they are dangerously close to going broke.
Alec failed to pay the settlement he owed Halyna Hutchins' family on time
The tragic "Rust" shooting had a crushing effect on Alec Baldwin's professional reputation and his finances due to the number of legal battles that followed. In February 2022, he and other "Rust" producers were sued in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' husband, Matthew. They spent six months fighting the lawsuit before eventually settling with Hutchins' widower that October, with Baldwin and his fellow defendants agreeing to make Matthew an executive producer and pay an undisclosed amount. Just a few months later, the actor had another battle on his hands when he was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the October 2021 shooting. The case went to trial in July 2024, with Baldwin ultimately getting off the hook on a technicality. Baldwin also faced a separate complaint from Hutchins' parents and sister, and filed his own malicious prosecution lawsuit against prosecutors and investigators in the "Rust" shooting case.
Baldwin likely spent a fortune on defense, considering just one of his attorneys reportedly billed as much as $2,025 an hour. Another potential clue that legal trouble left the actor in dire straits financially was that he couldn't pay the settlement he owed to Hutchins' husband and son on time. This was revealed in a court filing the late cinematographer's family submitted in March 2024 when the payments from Baldwin and other "Rust" producers still hadn't come in, nine months after the agreed due date in June 2023. As of December 2025, the status of the settlement is unclear, but Baldwin could face another lawsuit if the delay continues.
Alec and Hilaria have repeatedly tried to sell their beloved Hamptons mansion
Alec Baldwin couldn't stop gushing about his historic mansion in Amagansett, New York, in a 2024 YouTube video, sharing that he's "happiest" when he's staying at the 11,000-square-foot home. "I fell in love with this place the moment I came here," he said. He also told the New York Times in August 2025 that his and his wife Hilaria Baldwin's children "go crazy" at the idea of selling the residence, describing it as "a kid's home that I never want to leave." Indeed, there's a lot to love about their gorgeous Hamptons estate, which boasts five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a sunroom, a pool, and other amenities.
Despite its clear sentimental value, Alec and Hilaria have repeatedly attempted to sell the property, putting it on the market for $29 million in 2022. After slashing the price, the couple took down the listing, but the mansion was put back up for sale for $19 million in 2024, with Alec even appearing in a real estate video to promote it. The Baldwins then walked back their decision to sell for the second time, only to relist the estate for $21 million in December 2025.
The mansion, which Alec has owned since 1995, could have been passed down in the family for generations, so the couple's decision to list it was unlikely a spur-of-the-moment decision. With an estimated combined net worth of $70 million, one could assume Alec and Hilaria would have no issue maintaining such a property, but it would make sense to offload it if they're struggling financially. The property taxes alone could cost them tens of thousands of dollars annually, not to mention the upkeep and salaries of staff members.
Alec is everywhere — except in big-budget movies and TV series
Alec Baldwin has had an incredible run in Hollywood since making his acting debut in 1980. He starred in numerous big-budget and critically acclaimed films, including "Beetlejuice," "The Hunt for Red October," "Mission: Impossible – Fallout," and Martin Scorsese's "The Aviator" and "The Departed." He also had plenty of memorable television appearances, such as his 2014 cameo in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," his award-winning portrayal of Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," and his role as Jack Donaghy on "30 Rock." (The last role alone is estimated to have earned him at least $40 million). Whether he's playing a part in front of the camera or lending his voice to an animated character, Baldwin has been incredibly active as an actor throughout the years. Yet following the tragic "Rust" shooting in 2021, he hasn't booked anything except a few low-budget indie films.
This doesn't mean Baldwin has disappeared from the public eye. In fact, he seems to be everywhere except cinemas. After making his fan convention debut in Pennsylvania in late 2023, he's continued to take on such gigs, which can be lucrative for stars. In March 2025, Baldwin, alongside his wife Hilaria, served as the host of the grand reopening of Planet Hollywood in Times Square for a reported salary of at least half a million dollars. The actor's moves left industry insiders shocked and fueled speculations that he was in dire need of cash after his movie and TV roles dried up. "It was just odd," a source told News Nation of his hosting gig. "Alec Baldwin? He would never do that before (the 'Rust' shooting). He was an A-List Hollywood actor."
Alec isn't the only one doing side gigs for a paycheck
Like her husband, Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin has also been exploring new income streams. Over the years, her career has been mainly focused on yoga, fitness, health, and motherhood. In addition to co-founding the yoga studio chain Yoga Vida and publishing several books, she co-hosted the "Mom Brain" podcast and frequently appeared on shows such as "Today" as a wellness and parenting expert. These efforts helped Hilaria reach a net worth of $10 million. In September 2025, the yoga instructor made the surprising move of joining "Dancing With the Stars" Season 34.
Hilaria, who was a competitive ballroom dancer in the 2000s before being sidelined with an injury, insisted that signing up for the show was a spontaneous decision she'd made to challenge herself. However, some reports claimed that Hilaria's reason for joining "DWTS" was less about a reawakened desire to dance competitively and more about the paycheck. Celebrity contestants are reportedly guaranteed to receive $125,000 if they make it to Week 2 and potentially earn nearly $350,000 the longer they stay on. It's relatively small compared to what her husband commands (or used to command) per film or TV series, but appearing on the show also has hidden benefits, like improving the couple's battered image.
Aside from "DWTS," the Baldwins channeled the Kardashians and the Duggars, launching their own family reality series on TLC in February 2025. Shortly after the premiere, Alec told People that his and Hilaria's seven children were "already renegotiating their contract ... they want a lot more money" for a second season. With rumors circulating that Alec's salary alone might have cost the network $300,000 per episode for the first season, speculation that the Baldwins are taking any cash grabs they could get doesn't seem far-fetched.
Alec and Hilaria often spend as much as they earn
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin frequently travel with their seven children, born between 2013 and 2022, when they need to go on a work trip, and as one would assume, this isn't cheap. In November 2023, Alec admitted on Kelly Ripa's "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast that the costs of taking his family with him to a filming location or a gig can get so high that he won't have much take-home pay left from his salary for the job by the time he completes his work. Alec discussed one trip to California, saying he needed to buy 12 plane tickets and four suites for himself, Hilaria, their seven children, and the kids' three nannies. "I look at my wife, and I go, 'You realize we're not gonna make a dime, we're not gonna make one cent.' Here we are, mashed potatoes, $20 room service, a Diet Coke is $11 ... The private plane, the hotel, the room service — we're gonna break even on this job I'm doing.'"
Based on his statement, Alec and Hilaria's spending habits don't leave much room for savings. This might be the reason why the actor told Ripa he was "desperate to try to work from New York," where he and his family primarily live. However, it looks like the couple won't stop traveling anytime soon. When Hilaria filmed "Dancing with the Stars" in September 2025, Alec and the children joined her in California, where they rented a house for their stay.