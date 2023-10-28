How Many Daytime Emmys Has General Hospital's Anthony Geary Won? (Spoiler: It's A Lot)

As if saving the world wasn't enough for Luke Spencer on "General Hospital," actor Anthony Geary has dominated the Daytime Emmys category for Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama Series with a whopping 17 nominations and eight wins across his impressive 37 years on the show. Geary jumped into the part of Luke in 1978, and his pairing with Genie Francis' Laura Webber would create the first super couple in 1981. Despite the conflicted history of Luke and Laura's wedding, they would go on to remain fan favorites over the decades. He proved himself to be a phenomenal actor, turning con artist Luke into a reluctant hero, and having great chemistry with nearly all of his scene partners.

All of his awards were for "GH." He was nominated for four Soap Opera Digest awards for Outstanding Lead Actor, winning twice in 1999 and 2000. He also won all three of his Soapy Award nominations in 1980, 1981, and 1983. Geary nabbed seven nominations for Best Actor in a Daytime Serial from the Online Film & Television Association, winning only once in 2008. In 2006, he was nominated for Most Wonderful Wedding by the TV Land Awards, and got a Gold Derby Award nomination for Lead Actor — Daytime Drama in 2011.

That's a lot of awards to put on a shelf, so let's focus on his Emmy wins here.