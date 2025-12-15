Usha Vance Hints She's Miserable As SLOTUS & Is Far From Bestie Status With Melania
Usha Vance and Melania Trump may have something unexpected in common: it seems neither one of them wants to be the first lady. Even so, this common ground seemingly isn't making the FLOTUS and SLOTUS any friendlier with each other. In a recent interview, Usha made rumors of her newfound friendship with Melania seem like just that: rumors. She also made it fairly clear that she has no interest in taking Melania's job.
Usha and Melania seem like very different people. Yet, when Donald Trump chose JD Vance as his vice president, they became destined to spend time together. Has this time turned them from strangers to BFFs? It sure doesn't sound like it. "We really get along pretty well," Usha explained to USA Today. She added, "I've enjoyed traveling with her a little bit and talking to her about things like raising kids in this kind of crazy life, about our interests and hobbies and that sort of thing." Still, this bonding seemingly hasn't gone particularly far. Usha noted, "You know, we're different people, but different people who can enjoy having conversation together. So that's been a really nice part of this experience." Despite the fact that the duo doesn't sound like they're besties, Usha spoke highly of how Melania handles her FLOTUS role, saying she's "very focused on doing things her way, and I think very effectively." Has this inspired Usha to imagine herself as the next first lady? Don't count on it.
Usha Vance might want out of her SLOTUS role
While we don't know what's going on in Usha Vance's head, we can glean a bit by reading between the lines. When asked if she wants to follow in Melania Trump's first lady footsteps, she simply said, "I like the job that I have right now." Usha often looks tired of the SLOTUS life, but she would never feel free to openly admit that in an interview. She did, however, say, "There are things that I miss and things that I'm excited to have moved on from." Her apparent reluctance to one day take over as FLOTUS indicates that she may not want to pile more stress onto her already full plate.
Usha has given a bit of insight into life as the second lady before. Back in April, she told the Free Press about what it's been like since JD Vance became the VP. According to her, "Our lives are not normal, and it feels almost absurd to say that they are." She added, "It's a very strange life that we lead, where there are lots of people who have just imagined all sorts of narratives about us..." She also noted that it "can be a very lonely, lonely world not to share with someone." While she hasn't outright said it, it sounds like she would be more than happy to leave the White House life behind. And that seems like something she and Melania could definitely bond over.