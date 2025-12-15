Usha Vance Hints She's Miserable As SLOTUS & Is Far From Bestie Status With Melania

Usha Vance and Melania Trump may have something unexpected in common: it seems neither one of them wants to be the first lady. Even so, this common ground seemingly isn't making the FLOTUS and SLOTUS any friendlier with each other. In a recent interview, Usha made rumors of her newfound friendship with Melania seem like just that: rumors. She also made it fairly clear that she has no interest in taking Melania's job.

Usha and Melania seem like very different people. Yet, when Donald Trump chose JD Vance as his vice president, they became destined to spend time together. Has this time turned them from strangers to BFFs? It sure doesn't sound like it. "We really get along pretty well," Usha explained to USA Today. She added, "I've enjoyed traveling with her a little bit and talking to her about things like raising kids in this kind of crazy life, about our interests and hobbies and that sort of thing." Still, this bonding seemingly hasn't gone particularly far. Usha noted, "You know, we're different people, but different people who can enjoy having conversation together. So that's been a really nice part of this experience." Despite the fact that the duo doesn't sound like they're besties, Usha spoke highly of how Melania handles her FLOTUS role, saying she's "very focused on doing things her way, and I think very effectively." Has this inspired Usha to imagine herself as the next first lady? Don't count on it.