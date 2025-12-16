Amy Schumer's Jokes About Her Chris Fischer Prenup Have Backfired Miserably

Well, we hate to say we told you so, but here we are. Just over a week ago, we speculated that comedian Amy Schumer and chef Chris Fischer were among the celebrity couples destined for divorce in 2026. The only thing we got wrong is that it ended up happening a bit early. On Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, Schumer announced on Instagram that she and Fischer had called it quits — and did so in a characteristically flippant way. "Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years," she wrote.

Indeed, there were some signs that Schumer and Fischer were headed for divorce all along, with Schumer sending the breakup rumors into overdrive thanks to a cryptic, now-deleted social media post she made in early December where the best she could say about her marriage was "fingers crossed." Now that it's officially come to pass, well, all thoses joke Schumer made about not having to invoke her and Fischer's prenuptial agreement certainly hit different, don't they?

For instance, back in November 2021, Schumer made no secret of the fact that having a famous chef for a husband really comes in handy during the Thanksgiving season. While some would argue that a comedian's job is to push the envelope a bit, she may have said a bit too much. "I can't lie, he knows what's going on," Schumer told Entertainment Tonight at the time, basically joking that Fischer's cooking stills are the reason she married him. "We have a prenup but we don't need it," she continued, adding, "He's a chef. ... Yeah that's it, no one's going anywhere." So, uh, yeah. Awkward.