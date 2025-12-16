Amy Schumer's Jokes About Her Chris Fischer Prenup Have Backfired Miserably
Well, we hate to say we told you so, but here we are. Just over a week ago, we speculated that comedian Amy Schumer and chef Chris Fischer were among the celebrity couples destined for divorce in 2026. The only thing we got wrong is that it ended up happening a bit early. On Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, Schumer announced on Instagram that she and Fischer had called it quits — and did so in a characteristically flippant way. "Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years," she wrote.
Indeed, there were some signs that Schumer and Fischer were headed for divorce all along, with Schumer sending the breakup rumors into overdrive thanks to a cryptic, now-deleted social media post she made in early December where the best she could say about her marriage was "fingers crossed." Now that it's officially come to pass, well, all thoses joke Schumer made about not having to invoke her and Fischer's prenuptial agreement certainly hit different, don't they?
For instance, back in November 2021, Schumer made no secret of the fact that having a famous chef for a husband really comes in handy during the Thanksgiving season. While some would argue that a comedian's job is to push the envelope a bit, she may have said a bit too much. "I can't lie, he knows what's going on," Schumer told Entertainment Tonight at the time, basically joking that Fischer's cooking stills are the reason she married him. "We have a prenup but we don't need it," she continued, adding, "He's a chef. ... Yeah that's it, no one's going anywhere." So, uh, yeah. Awkward.
Amy Schumer joked about her prenup during her and Chris Fischer's most recent anniversary
Jokes aside, Amy Schumer has made it perfectly clear in the past that there was genuine love at the center of her marriage to Chris Fischer. "Once he was diagnosed [with autism], it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he's on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him," Schumer said in her 2019 Netflix comedy special "Growing" (via KSAT), adding, "That's the truth." However, it seems there still might have been some insecurity on Schumer's end. After all, joking about your prenup is one thing, but doing so seven years in, on your anniversary, no less, is bound to prompt a raised eyebrow or two.
That's exactly what Schumer did in February 2025, celebrating seven years since she and Fischer tied the knot by recycling some old material. Schumer marked the occasion by sharing a photo from her wedding on Instagram Stories, adding the caption (per People), "7 years ago we signed a prenup and haven't had to utilize it! Love you babe."
Just 10 months later, the pair were announcing their divorce. Schumer's irreverent Instagram post didn't exactly do much to help her beat the insecurity allegations. Shielding herself with thin jokes, Schumer added to her December 2025 Instagram post by writing, "[The divorce is] not because I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag a basket ball player and not because he's a hot James beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail." Perhaps, as John Knowles wrote, "Sarcasm is the protest of the weak."