These Celeb Couples Are Destined For Divorce In 2026

Relationships in Hollywood can be tougher than non-celebrity ones, thanks to the constant scrutiny from both fans and paparazzi. Over the years, there have been numerous celebrity divorces people didn't see coming, such as Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban and Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. However, there have been other couples in presumably rocky relationships who managed to prove everyone wrong and make things work.

But in 2026, all bets are off for the new year, and many famous couples who've dealt with never-ending divorce rumors over the last year or so may finally pull the plug on their relationship. Hopefully not, but hey, all's fair in love and war, as they say.

From mega celebrity A-listers to political couples, divorce lawyers may be cleaning up in 2026 with potentially high-paying clients. Of course, everything is pure speculation, but the parties in question sure haven't helped put the kibosh on breakup rumors surrounding them.