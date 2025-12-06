These Celeb Couples Are Destined For Divorce In 2026
Relationships in Hollywood can be tougher than non-celebrity ones, thanks to the constant scrutiny from both fans and paparazzi. Over the years, there have been numerous celebrity divorces people didn't see coming, such as Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban and Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. However, there have been other couples in presumably rocky relationships who managed to prove everyone wrong and make things work.
But in 2026, all bets are off for the new year, and many famous couples who've dealt with never-ending divorce rumors over the last year or so may finally pull the plug on their relationship. Hopefully not, but hey, all's fair in love and war, as they say.
From mega celebrity A-listers to political couples, divorce lawyers may be cleaning up in 2026 with potentially high-paying clients. Of course, everything is pure speculation, but the parties in question sure haven't helped put the kibosh on breakup rumors surrounding them.
Justin and Hailey Bieber
Justin and Hailey Bieber have battled divorce rumors for years, even in the early months of their marriage, so it wouldn't be a huge shock if they suddenly called it quits in 2026. Their relationship is super weird, to say the least, and the "Sorry" singer had been acting erratically. In June 2025, he posted a message on Instagram that had fans concerned. "People keep telling me to heal. Don't you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? I know I'm broken. I know I have anger issues," he wrote.
For her part, Hailey hasn't done anything to quell the online chatter about her marriage. In November 2025, she did an interview with GQ and was asked about her and Justin's life being under a microscope. "We're just taking it a day at a time," she admitted, which doesn't sound like something a person in a happy marriage would say. In February that year, Hailey shared a carousel to Instagram which included a snapshot that read: "I am imperfect. I have been rejected. I still have purpose." Again, not the most uplifting message someone could share.
JD and Usha Vance
The vice president and second lady haven't seemed to be on the same wavelength since JD Vance was sworn into office. There's been a noticeable disconnect between the two, with Usha Vance appearing to be 100% done with the SLOTUS life. They appeared distant during both Halloween and the annual turkey pardon amid rumors that the "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis" author is having an affair with Erika Kirk, the widow of assassinated political pundit Charlie Kirk. Erica and JD shared a cozy embrace onstage during a Turning Point USA event two days before Halloween, and it definitely didn't seem like a strictly platonic hug.
A month later, Usha was spotted without her wedding ring during a joint trip with Melania Trump to North Carolina's Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Gossip went into overdrive, and Usha's spokesperson blamed the forgotten jewelry on the fact that SLOTUS must have taken it off to do dishes or bathe her children and then just didn't put it back on. It was a flimsy excuse that didn't fool anyone.
Considering how JD and Usha are constantly in the public eye, it seems unlikely they'd divorce before JD's term is up in January 2029, but by the way Usha's been acting towards (and snapping at) JD, never say never.
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer
After a source told the Daily Mail in November 2025 that Amy Schumer was definitely getting divorced from Chris Fischer and the "Trainwreck" star was seen without her wedding ring, Schumer posted a bizarre video to Instagram that addressed her relationship, sending divorce rumors into overdrive.
"Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism," she said, referring to her dropping 50 pounds and their son possibly being on the spectrum. "Fingers crossed we make it through. He's the best." If this had been during the MySpace era or the early days of Facebook, Schumer probably would have just posted cryptic song lyrics with the message, "Don't ask." It's actually unhinged that she posted this on her public social media account, which is probably why she deleted it hours later. Frankly, it's nobody else's business what's happening in Schumer's marriage besides her and Fischer, but the fact that the comedian basically confirmed there were issues in the relationship gave validity to the divorce rumors.
That insider at the Daily Mail, who claimed to be a close pal of Schumer's, told the outlet, "She deleted Chris from Instagram then deleted everything else. She's going to file soon, but it's over. Done." Who knows, maybe Santa will be bringing Fischer divorce papers for Christmas.
Kristi and Byron Noem
It's not only the VP and SLOTUS who've had their marriage dissected online. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has battled divorce rumors about her and her husband of over 30 years, Byron Noem. There have been salacious rumors about Kristi's love life, which include infidelity gossip surrounding her and Corey Lewandowski. In 2023, an insider told the New York Post that Kristi and Lewandowski weren't shy about their feelings for each other during the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference. "I remember it was so absurdly blatant and public," the source said, noting that the duo were reportedly getting "handsy" at the hotel bar.
Moreover, Bryon didn't wish his wife a happy birthday in November 2025, which could mean nothing, but considering how he's posted about her birthday in the past, the move raised some eyebrows and reignited the divorce rumors.
It's also been suggested that husband and wife don't even live together anymore (never a good sign for a relationship), with Byron reportedly having moved out of the governor's mansion in 2021, according to another source at the New York Post. This would have been back when Kristi was the Governor of South Dakota.