Biden's Latest Outing After Cancer Diagnosis Brings Fresh Wave Of Donald Trump Shade

Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer, sharing the news with the world in May 2025, but he has otherwise managed to generally stay out of the news since Donald Trump took office in January. However, the former president seemingly couldn't resist showing up for a Philadelphia Eagles game on December 14, 2025, when the team took on the Las Vegas Raiders. Jason Dumas from 6ABC Action News sports was one of several reporters who posted a video of a (very) quick conversation he had with Biden at the game, and people can't help but compare it to Donald Trump.

Joe Biden has prostate cancer and still looks better than Trump who is decaying before our eyes. Great to see Joe out at the Eagles game today!🦅 pic.twitter.com/7RTRPncwhF — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) December 14, 2025

Biden spoke joyfully about wanting the Eagles to win the Super Bowl again and, after encouragement, gave a "Go Birds!" Trump recently had a social media meltdown over people questioning his health, which naturally led to more people questioning his health, especially since he's still been wearing a bandage and occasionally using makeup on his right hand. Between that and Trump's sleepy behavior in cabinet meetings, we can see why his health and vigor are being unfavorably compared to Biden's. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted, "83 years old with cancer and he looks better than Trump lol." Another person wrote of Biden, "When life throws cancer at you, but you still glow up." Meanwhile, MAGA loyalists questioned if Biden even knew where he was.