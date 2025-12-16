Biden's Latest Outing After Cancer Diagnosis Brings Fresh Wave Of Donald Trump Shade
Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer, sharing the news with the world in May 2025, but he has otherwise managed to generally stay out of the news since Donald Trump took office in January. However, the former president seemingly couldn't resist showing up for a Philadelphia Eagles game on December 14, 2025, when the team took on the Las Vegas Raiders. Jason Dumas from 6ABC Action News sports was one of several reporters who posted a video of a (very) quick conversation he had with Biden at the game, and people can't help but compare it to Donald Trump.
Joe Biden has prostate cancer and still looks better than Trump who is decaying before our eyes. Great to see Joe out at the Eagles game today!🦅 pic.twitter.com/7RTRPncwhF
— Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) December 14, 2025
Biden spoke joyfully about wanting the Eagles to win the Super Bowl again and, after encouragement, gave a "Go Birds!" Trump recently had a social media meltdown over people questioning his health, which naturally led to more people questioning his health, especially since he's still been wearing a bandage and occasionally using makeup on his right hand. Between that and Trump's sleepy behavior in cabinet meetings, we can see why his health and vigor are being unfavorably compared to Biden's. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted, "83 years old with cancer and he looks better than Trump lol." Another person wrote of Biden, "When life throws cancer at you, but you still glow up." Meanwhile, MAGA loyalists questioned if Biden even knew where he was.
The Biden vs. Trump football debate has layers
People also compared Joe Biden's appearance at the Eagles game with Donald Trump's lackluster performance as a coin tosser at the Army vs. Navy football game the day before. Trump awkwardly sort of flung the coin in the air, and it seemingly made zero revolutions in the air. Perhaps Trump was taking the action literally; he did, in fact, toss the coin.
One person wrote on X, "Ah, the coin toss catastrophe vs. Biden's Eagles charm offensive. Trump's got the energy of a man who's been mainlining Diet Coke and grudges since 2016. Joe? Still got that Scranton spring in his step. Keep it up, Mr. President." Another fan was impressed that Biden didn't insert himself into the action at the game, writing: "No red carpet or attention-hogging behavior like Trump yesterday. Just there to cheer on his team and enjoy America's game." Either way, at least Biden wasn't uniformly booed by the loud crowd, the way Trump was at the Washington Commanders game in November.