Jonathan Scott Takes On Big Project For Zooey Deschanel (Spoiler: It's Not Wedding Planning)
HGTV star Jonathan Scott and Golden Globe-nominated actor Zooey Deschanel may not have started their wedding planning in earnest despite being engaged for over two years, but the happy couple is actively building a home together, which in many ways is an even bigger step. Or, more accurately, Scott is rebuilding Deschanel's childhood home after it sadly burned down in the Los Angeles fires earlier this year. So, to anyone looking to get their partner a gift this holiday season, we're sorry to say you're going to have a hard time topping this one. Deschanel revealed the tragic loss of her home on January 17.
What was supposed to be a happy occasion, the "New Girl" star's 45th birthday, was marred by grief. "The family photos that lined the hallways, the artwork, the piano I learned to play on, the wedding china, the furniture my great great grandfather built [...] the reminders of generations past: All have vanished into thin air," she lamented on Instagram. Fortunately, Deschanel's fiancé had her back — and he just so happens to be a professional contractor. Under his bride-to-be's post, Scott wrote, "Know that I will do whatever it takes to restore its original beauty to the best of my abilities. Nothing can replace the beauty and history of the original home. But it's the best way we can honor it."
Now, he's making good on that promise. The "(500) Days of Summer" star confirmed to People on December 12 that the process was officially underway after what had been nearly a year of getting the necessary preparations in order. "We're rebuilding my parents' house. We're rebuilding their house in non-combustible materials — it's really cool to learn about all that," she shared. "We just started. It takes a while to get everything designed."
Jonathan Scott's wedding planning likely took a backseat to rebuilding Zooey Deschanel's family home
Though they officially got engaged in August 2023, Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have made it clear that they're in absolutely no rush to plan their nuptials. As he explained to People in August 2025, "We've just been having so much fun traveling with the kids and filming this show ['Chasing the West'] and stuff." And while Jonathan's lazy approach to wedding planning had him at odds with brother, and HGTV co-star, Drew Scott, it's easy to understand why he and Deschanel are happy to take their time. After all, both of them have been down the aisle before, with Jonathan Scott's first marriage ending in a quick divorce.
Moreover, the destruction of the "New Girl" star's family home was an unexpected tragedy. And, as Deschanel herself mentioned, even just drawing up the plans to rebuild it took months. As a result, any potential wedding planning that might've happened this year ultimately had to be put on the backburner. Likewise, Jonathan has also used his expertise to help even more L.A. residents affected by the January fires to get back on their feet. In March 2025, he posted a YouTube video outlining the steps others can take to make the rebuilding process as smooth as it can possibly be, given the circumstances.
"You're in charge of what happens to your property, so hopefully this will help you manage those next steps," he pointed out in the clip, adding, "Know that the city and state have thousands of people working on everything — from cleanup, to housing, to even mitigating the labor and material shortages that are inevitable — to try and get you home."