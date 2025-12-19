Former Inside Edition Host Deborah Norville, 67, Is Aging Like Fine Wine
If you ever wanted to see living proof that age is just a number and it's never too late you reinvent yourself, look no further than former "Inside Edition" host Deborah Norville. Though Norville left the show after 30 years in May of 2025, and celebrated her 67th birthday mere months later in August, she's made it perfectly clear that she's not ready to hang it up just yet. What's more, she's not only continuing her career, but still looking and feeling good doing it.
In September 2025, just four months after bidding farewell to "Inside Edition," Norville continued her stunning evolution by taking on hosting duties for the game show "The Perfect Line." Another two months later, she confessed that she never thought that kind of thing would be up her alley, given her extensive background in journalism. "My career arc has been phenomenal," Norville told the Chicago Tribune. "I've got nothing but gratitude. But no, I never thought I'd be doing a game show," she continued. However, while the new gig was certainly a change of pace for Norville, it made for an exciting challenge nonetheless. "It's the opportunity to exercise some broadcast muscles that I've never flexed before," she remarked, adding, "Being a game show host is completely different from anything I've done before."
Moreover, in a world where some celebrities seemingly can't help but sour their own reputations, Norville's graceful aging apparently extends to her personality as well. As one Reddit user claiming to have been a contestant on "The Perfect Line" shared, "The producers kept telling us how nice Deborah Norville is, and how genuinely interested in each contestant she is ... and when we got to set, that turned out to be true. She was an excellent host, both on camera and off."
Deborah Norville credits self-reliance for her lengthy career
Deborah Norville's contributions to the world of television clearly haven't been lost on the industry itself, with Norville taking home the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Emmys in October 2025. Interestingly enough, though, the former "Inside Edition" host shared during her acceptance speech that her career almost went up in smoke before it even truly began. And while her first local reporting job wasn't the disaster she feared it would be, she knew even back then that she had a long way to go. "Debby Norville TV-5, Eyewitness News," Norville said, quoting her old sign-off (via People). "I figured the 'Debby' I'd have to get rid of if I was gonna have any longevity," she added.
Furthermore, just because her first job went off without a hitch doesn't mean it was all smooth sailing from then on out. Norville continued to face uncertainty and adversity in her career, even as she found national success. But during a chat on the "5 Questions with Dan Schawbel" podcast in 2021, she revealed her secret to finding that longevity that had been on her mind since day one: unflinching stubbornness. "I think I'm very much DIY. I tend to be pretty independent," Norville said. She also spoke to the virtue of persistence, citing "Green Eggs and Ham" of all things. "Sam I Am tried to serve up that green eggs and ham 16 times before that creature said, 'Yeah, I'll try it,'" she recounted. To that end, Norville hasn't lost sight of how far she's come since her humble beginnings in Georgia. "We don't have a television station where I come from," she told CBS 58 in November 2025, adding, "The fact that I've had this career in this industry is a source of amazement to me constantly."