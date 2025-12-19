Former Inside Edition Host Deborah Norville, 67, Is Aging Like Fine Wine

If you ever wanted to see living proof that age is just a number and it's never too late you reinvent yourself, look no further than former "Inside Edition" host Deborah Norville. Though Norville left the show after 30 years in May of 2025, and celebrated her 67th birthday mere months later in August, she's made it perfectly clear that she's not ready to hang it up just yet. What's more, she's not only continuing her career, but still looking and feeling good doing it.

In September 2025, just four months after bidding farewell to "Inside Edition," Norville continued her stunning evolution by taking on hosting duties for the game show "The Perfect Line." Another two months later, she confessed that she never thought that kind of thing would be up her alley, given her extensive background in journalism. "My career arc has been phenomenal," Norville told the Chicago Tribune. "I've got nothing but gratitude. But no, I never thought I'd be doing a game show," she continued. However, while the new gig was certainly a change of pace for Norville, it made for an exciting challenge nonetheless. "It's the opportunity to exercise some broadcast muscles that I've never flexed before," she remarked, adding, "Being a game show host is completely different from anything I've done before."

Moreover, in a world where some celebrities seemingly can't help but sour their own reputations, Norville's graceful aging apparently extends to her personality as well. As one Reddit user claiming to have been a contestant on "The Perfect Line" shared, "The producers kept telling us how nice Deborah Norville is, and how genuinely interested in each contestant she is ... and when we got to set, that turned out to be true. She was an excellent host, both on camera and off."