Who Is Deborah Norville And Why Did She Leave Inside Edition?

Following the fiasco at "Today," Deborah Norville wasn't sure where her career would go next. "I didn't think I'd ever work in broadcasting again," she admitted to People. However, she needn't have worried because that same year, she began hosting "The Deborah Norville Show: From Her Home to Yours" on ABC Radio. "[W]ith my confidence built back, I was able to go back to television," she recalled, and from 1992, she spent three years at CBS News. Jump to 1995, and she was approached to take over the helm of "Inside Edition," which proved the perfect alternative to CBS' original offer: a correspondent role on "Eye on America."

At the time, Norville was pregnant with her second child and, as she told the Associated Press, "Eye on America" would have meant lots of travel, so she turned it down. "I didn't think I could be the kind of mother I aspired to be, and certainly the kind of wife that I wanted to be, if I was on the road," she mused. Meanwhile, "Inside Edition" allowed her to shoot in a studio, right in New York, but she had her work cut out for her. "When I got here, it was still the hardcore, tabloid, beach blanket bingo — a lot of girls on sandy beaches in tiny bikinis," she recalled. Even so, she soon turned the format around, but not without hearing her share of criticism. As she told AP, The Washington Post's Tom Shales "actually put in the paper that I was selling my credibility."