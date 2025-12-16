Donald Trump's Chief Of Staff Describes Her Boss With Two Unexpectedly Unflattering Words

In keeping with what his chief of staff described as an "alcoholic's personality," President Donald Trump is also well-known for firing back at his political adversaries. As Susie Wiles confirmed to Vanity Fair, they initially agreed that he would stop trying to settle scores once the initial 90 days of his second term were up but, naturally, that didn't happen. The White House staffer openly admitted that Trump is using legal prosecution against his opposition, including purposefully going after New York Attorney General Letitia James for winning a civil case against him (that case has been dismissed for the third time).

When confronted with more examples of the president's vengefulness, Wiles commented, "I mean, people could think it does look vindictive. I can't tell you why you shouldn't think that." She added, "I don't think he wakes up thinking about retribution. But when there's an opportunity, he will go for it." Wiles claimed she's doing her best to fight back against this bad behavior, reasoning, "You don't want it to get in the way of the real agenda." But it's typically to no avail since there's no arguing with such a big personality.

Of course, the chief of staff is not alone in her attempts to reprimand the president. Wiles joins a series of formerly proud MAGA supporters taking a stance against him, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, who publicly called Trump out on CNN.