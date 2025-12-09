Marjorie Taylor Greene Calling Out Donald Trump On CNN Puts Her Bad Habits On Blast
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump are officially on the outs. And when it comes to public drama, it's right up there with the end of the bromance between Trump and Elon Musk. Trump has taken the very mature route of calling Greene names; Trump's known for attacking opponents (and sometimes even friends) with brutal nicknames. He's referred to her, among other things, as a "traitor" (via Truth Social). For her part, Greene has been making the rounds with TV appearances explaining her side of the story and talking about Trump. In a recent appearance on CNN, she called out Trump, saying: "I feel very sorry for President Trump. ... It has to be a hard place for someone that is constantly so hateful, and puts some much vitriol, name-calling, and really tells lies about people in order to try to get his way or win some kind of fight."
Marjorie Taylor Greene on CNN: "I feel very sorry for President Trump. I genuinely do. It has to be a hard place for someone that is constantly so hateful and puts so much vitriol, name calling, and really tells lies about people in order to try to get his way." pic.twitter.com/YxjyEEiyPz
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 9, 2025
People are shocked at what appears to be a complete about-face from Greene, who has long been a supporter of Trump. Not only that, but it doesn't really ring true for everyone considering the fact that Greene has her own track record of participating in "toxic politics."
One person said on X: "And while MTG has accurately portrayed Trump here, it amazes me that these people don't see their own hypocrisy. Did she not do the same prior to this?! She doesn't get to get off the hook on this as though she's unsullied." Someone else said, "Did she have a personality transplant?"
Marjorie Taylor Greene could be considering her own future in politics
Marjorie Taylor Greene's stance on the high road when it comes to her feud with Donald Trump seems to some to be more of a tactical move than anything else. "This isn't conscience, it's calculation. The optics are clear, the motives? Still suspect," one person said on X.
It might be that Greene is sensing the political winds. After all, Trump can't run for a third term, despite what he's teased about it in the past. One critic posted, "She is not describing Trump as much as she is describing the ecosystem they built together, then pretending she just now noticed the smell." And at least one X user thinks that she's setting herself up for a new job: " ... it's quite clear she's either running for senate or governor ... this is her abandon ship and reinvent her image early tour."
Greene apologized for her past behavior on CNN in November 2025, saying, "I would like to say, humbly, I'm sorry for taking part in the toxic politics; it's very bad for our country." Yet she didn't take kindly to being asked about those actions, even though she'd clearly felt she'd done things that she needed to apologize for. During her "60 Minutes" interview with Lesley Stahl, Stahl pointed out to Greene that she'd been an active participant. Greene shot back with, "Lesley, you've contributed to it as well with your own ... You're accusatory, just like you did just then" (via CBS News). And Greene wouldn't engage or own up to any past bad behavior. It seems like a tiger doesn't lose its stripes overnight.