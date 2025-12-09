Marjorie Taylor Greene Calling Out Donald Trump On CNN Puts Her Bad Habits On Blast

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump are officially on the outs. And when it comes to public drama, it's right up there with the end of the bromance between Trump and Elon Musk. Trump has taken the very mature route of calling Greene names; Trump's known for attacking opponents (and sometimes even friends) with brutal nicknames. He's referred to her, among other things, as a "traitor" (via Truth Social). For her part, Greene has been making the rounds with TV appearances explaining her side of the story and talking about Trump. In a recent appearance on CNN, she called out Trump, saying: "I feel very sorry for President Trump. ... It has to be a hard place for someone that is constantly so hateful, and puts some much vitriol, name-calling, and really tells lies about people in order to try to get his way or win some kind of fight."

Marjorie Taylor Greene on CNN: "I feel very sorry for President Trump. I genuinely do. It has to be a hard place for someone that is constantly so hateful and puts so much vitriol, name calling, and really tells lies about people in order to try to get his way." pic.twitter.com/YxjyEEiyPz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 9, 2025

People are shocked at what appears to be a complete about-face from Greene, who has long been a supporter of Trump. Not only that, but it doesn't really ring true for everyone considering the fact that Greene has her own track record of participating in "toxic politics."

One person said on X: "And while MTG has accurately portrayed Trump here, it amazes me that these people don't see their own hypocrisy. Did she not do the same prior to this?! She doesn't get to get off the hook on this as though she's unsullied." Someone else said, "Did she have a personality transplant?"