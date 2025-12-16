Tomi Lahren's Jarring Face Transformation Has The Internet In A Tizzy

When Tomi Lahren was signed by Fox News as a contributor back in 2017, she had already made a name for herself at just 25 years old as a conservative commentator on her shows "Tomi" and "On Point with Tomi Lahren." Before Lahren's Fox fame, her Barbie-like appearance, with thick layers of makeup and bleached blonde hair, had become synonymous with her image, which she carried over into her new gig. So, when she appeared on Fox News in December 2025, fans were flabbergasted by her drastic transformation.

Gone were her wispy bleached locks, replaced by a warm dark blonde look, a subtler hue than the nearly yellow hair from the late 2010s. The Fox host also ditched her cakey makeup with a vibrant palette for a more mature and modern look that featured warmer tones and finer lip gloss. Shown side by side, it's obvious that Lahren has undergone a serious transformation since her transition to Fox — which the internet was quick to comment on.

"That doesn't look like Tomi Lahren," someone posted on X (formerly Twitter) following Lahren's appearance on the Fox show. Another user mused, "There's a second woman at fox named tomi lahren? Cause that is not the same person," while a another asked "They replaced Tomi Lahren with a clone?"