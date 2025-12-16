Tomi Lahren's Jarring Face Transformation Has The Internet In A Tizzy
When Tomi Lahren was signed by Fox News as a contributor back in 2017, she had already made a name for herself at just 25 years old as a conservative commentator on her shows "Tomi" and "On Point with Tomi Lahren." Before Lahren's Fox fame, her Barbie-like appearance, with thick layers of makeup and bleached blonde hair, had become synonymous with her image, which she carried over into her new gig. So, when she appeared on Fox News in December 2025, fans were flabbergasted by her drastic transformation.
Gone were her wispy bleached locks, replaced by a warm dark blonde look, a subtler hue than the nearly yellow hair from the late 2010s. The Fox host also ditched her cakey makeup with a vibrant palette for a more mature and modern look that featured warmer tones and finer lip gloss. Shown side by side, it's obvious that Lahren has undergone a serious transformation since her transition to Fox — which the internet was quick to comment on.
"That doesn't look like Tomi Lahren," someone posted on X (formerly Twitter) following Lahren's appearance on the Fox show. Another user mused, "There's a second woman at fox named tomi lahren? Cause that is not the same person," while a another asked "They replaced Tomi Lahren with a clone?"
Lahren's transformation took less than a year
With such a drastic transformation, one may expect that Tomi Lahren's updated look was part of a longer, slower change to her public persona. But the Fox News host's Instagram posts tell a different story. Pictures from early in 2025 prove that this more polished image is still fairly new.
At the start of the year, Lahren was still rocking bleached hair and a heavy makeup look. Her cotton-candy pink lips and overall Barbie-like appearance read more as influencer rather than professional commentator. Though youthful and cohesive in aesthetics, the hair color did little for Lahren's paler skin. Which may have been why, only months later, Lahren chose to darken her hair to a borderline brunette look.
The photos are only 8 months apart and show the incredibly quick metamorphosis of Lahren's looks. As recent as April 2025, the Fox News host was still posting with her bright blonde hair and signature all-out makeup style. It's no wonder that fans were questioning what had happened to the star commentator.