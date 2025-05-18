Tomi Lahren Looks Totally Unrecognizable In Pics Before Fox Fame
Tomi Lahren's face signifies the next generation of conservative commentators to take over the industry. But prior to her days at Fox News, she was a fresh-faced college graduate with a broadcast journalism and political science degree, ready to dive headfirst into her chosen field. At just 22 years old, Lahren helmed the talk show "On Point with Tomi Lahren" on One America News Network (OANN). And, looking back at her 2014 TV debut truly underscores the political commentator's drastic physical transformation. Much like another youthful presence in Trump-world, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who's similarly unrecognizable in throwback college photos, Lahren almost looks like a completely different person in her first episode on the conservative news network; her now-long blonde hair and heavily glammed-up face are nowhere to be seen.
Long before her Fox News appearances began, the fledgling reporter's makeup was much subtler — this was also notably prior to Lahren's overdrawn eyebrows phase — and her hair was either cut short or didn't include extensions, though it was likely the latter. Lahren's face was noticeably fuller than what more recent photos show too, including in a 2018 clip from when she started her contributions to Fox News on "Hannity."
Cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso previously told The List that Lahren's drastic transformation wasn't necessarily a result of plastic surgery. Rather, the changing shape of her face could be due to a number of natural causes, including aging or weight loss, or even just skillful makeup. Still, the political pundit could have also had buccal fat removal surgery or a lower facelift to achieve a more defined jaw. Moreover, an old photo from high school made people think she had more than just that facial area tweaked.
One throwback pic had internet trolls all over Tomi Lahren
Even before her days on TV, Tomi Lahren was actively making a name for herself. Throwing it all the way back to high school, a teenage Lahren's photo was featured in the Rapid City Journal about youth job hunting in 2010. The Central High School graduate went viral years later when social media users were left dumbfounded by her dramatic metamorphosis from an awkward teenager to adulthood. "Tomi Lahren pre-plastic surgery and prior to the creation of her horcruxes," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, captioned the photo. Another suggested that the image proved without a shadow of a doubt that the Fox News contributor got a rhinoplasty at some point given the noticeable difference.
Tomi Lahren pre-plastic surgery and prior to the creation of her horcruxes https://t.co/4pLtMrbco3
— Shane (@McClellandShane) March 28, 2018
Even The Game chimed in with a brutal attack on Lahren after she mocked fellow rapper 21 Savage's 2019 ICE detainment. He posted, and then quickly deleted, the childhood photo of Lahren on his Instagram, captioning it: "B4 plastic surgery. Got room for another face up there I see & we gone need 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' to track down them eyebrows," per BET. After the hip hop star called her out for her drastic aesthetic change, she snapped back: "Ladies, I hope you see this and know that beauty isn't about your hair, makeup, eyebrows, weight, or any of it. Beauty radiates when you have the confidence to stand up for and love yourself regardless of who tries to pull you down," (via the Hollywood Life).