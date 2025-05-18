Tomi Lahren Looks Totally Unrecognizable In Pics Before Fox Fame

Tomi Lahren's face signifies the next generation of conservative commentators to take over the industry. But prior to her days at Fox News, she was a fresh-faced college graduate with a broadcast journalism and political science degree, ready to dive headfirst into her chosen field. At just 22 years old, Lahren helmed the talk show "On Point with Tomi Lahren" on One America News Network (OANN). And, looking back at her 2014 TV debut truly underscores the political commentator's drastic physical transformation. Much like another youthful presence in Trump-world, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who's similarly unrecognizable in throwback college photos, Lahren almost looks like a completely different person in her first episode on the conservative news network; her now-long blonde hair and heavily glammed-up face are nowhere to be seen.

Long before her Fox News appearances began, the fledgling reporter's makeup was much subtler — this was also notably prior to Lahren's overdrawn eyebrows phase — and her hair was either cut short or didn't include extensions, though it was likely the latter. Lahren's face was noticeably fuller than what more recent photos show too, including in a 2018 clip from when she started her contributions to Fox News on "Hannity."

Cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso previously told The List that Lahren's drastic transformation wasn't necessarily a result of plastic surgery. Rather, the changing shape of her face could be due to a number of natural causes, including aging or weight loss, or even just skillful makeup. Still, the political pundit could have also had buccal fat removal surgery or a lower facelift to achieve a more defined jaw. Moreover, an old photo from high school made people think she had more than just that facial area tweaked.