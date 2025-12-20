11 Times Carrie Underwood's Killer Legs Failed To Save These Awful Outfits

Carrie Underwood has some of the most famous legs in country music and she's more than earned that reputation. Her trainer swears she never misses a workout — even on the road — and from what we have seen over the years, we believe it. Those legs show up ready to work (even when 'fits like this budget bridal gown look don't deliver).

It turns out that having enviable legs that project strength and health whenever they step onstage does not automatically translate to dressing them well. In fact, it seems to have created a sort of loophole for her stylists: the legs are already perfect, so let's just throw literally anything on them, shall we? Denim diapers, purple leopard tops, asymmetrical jumpsuits that belong in the '80s... the list goes on. So, if you're less interested in Underwood's questionable fashion choices and more focused on getting gams like our girl — totally achievable, by the way, at least according to the personal trainer who told us how to get Underwood's killer legs — we don't blame you one bit.

During her 20-year evolution from fresh-faced "American Idol" winner to one of the most celebrated singers on the planet, Underwood's style has been, for lack of a better word, adventurous. And while she's racked up two dozen CMT Music trophies and bagged eight Grammys, not every fashion choice has been award-worthy.