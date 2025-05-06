Carrie Underwood's Legs Deserved Better Than This Budget Bridal Gown Look
Country music superstar Carrie Underwood has developed a controversial reputation despite her undeniable popularity and her humble farm girl origins. The "American Idol" judge's show-stealing legs have conversely cultivated a positive image which has helped her keep a leg up on her detractors despite her shortcomings. Her killer legs aren't always able to distract from her chaotic looks, however, and one tacky piece arguably did her lavish limbs a huge disservice.
Some of Underwood's fans were emotionally overcome by the "Before He Cheats" singer's powerful display during "American Idol's" Easter 2025 special. The artist posted her getup from the performance on Instagram on April 22, 2025, and it compelled several of her followers to share their love for her and her famous pipes. "Your performance moved me to tears," one commenter wrote. "You are so talented and beautiful inside and out!" Though other viewers were presumably fixated on Underwood's vocals, some might have been more distracted by her wedding-inspired outfit. The white Oksana Mukha evening gown made her look as though she accidentally wandered onto the "Idol" stage looking for the altar. Its ruffled sleeves and sequined corset weren't up to par with her lavish lifestyle, which arguably could afford more than the $1,400 she presumably spent on the number — if she actually bought it, that is. To make matters worse, the dress partially concealed Underwood's legs, which peeked out from the veiled second layer, yet were stunted by the skirt, which reached down to her mid-thighs.
Her outfits undermine important performances
Though her Oksana Mukha bridal dress wrongfully communicated Carrie Underwood was going to the chapel, the singer still gave off wholesome church vibes with her Easter 2025 "American Idol" performance. Underwood, surrounded by a chorus of gospel singers each dressed in white, concluded the "Idol" special with an exceptional rendition of the Christian hymn "How Great Thou Art." The crowd and Underwood's fellow judges were in complete awe throughout the entire number, which was uploaded to the official "Idol" YouTube channel on April 20, 2025. That still doesn't change that she chose an evening gown, of all things, to grace the stage with that evening.
Underwood is a repeat offender when it comes to choosing subpar outfits for crucial performances. She similarly ditched her traditionally leggy attire during the Grand Ole Opry's 100th anniversary in March 2025 in exchange for an over-the-top dress that didn't do her figure justice. The ill-fitting piece contrasted with her loving ode to country artist Randy Travis, whom she also paid respect to on social media. "I had the incredible honor of paying tribute to the legendary @randytravis – an artist and a person who has meant so much to me since I was a little girl," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.