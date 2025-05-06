Carrie Underwood's Legs Deserved Better Than This Budget Bridal Gown Look

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood has developed a controversial reputation despite her undeniable popularity and her humble farm girl origins. The "American Idol" judge's show-stealing legs have conversely cultivated a positive image which has helped her keep a leg up on her detractors despite her shortcomings. Her killer legs aren't always able to distract from her chaotic looks, however, and one tacky piece arguably did her lavish limbs a huge disservice.

Some of Underwood's fans were emotionally overcome by the "Before He Cheats" singer's powerful display during "American Idol's" Easter 2025 special. The artist posted her getup from the performance on Instagram on April 22, 2025, and it compelled several of her followers to share their love for her and her famous pipes. "Your performance moved me to tears," one commenter wrote. "You are so talented and beautiful inside and out!" Though other viewers were presumably fixated on Underwood's vocals, some might have been more distracted by her wedding-inspired outfit. The white Oksana Mukha evening gown made her look as though she accidentally wandered onto the "Idol" stage looking for the altar. Its ruffled sleeves and sequined corset weren't up to par with her lavish lifestyle, which arguably could afford more than the $1,400 she presumably spent on the number — if she actually bought it, that is. To make matters worse, the dress partially concealed Underwood's legs, which peeked out from the veiled second layer, yet were stunted by the skirt, which reached down to her mid-thighs.